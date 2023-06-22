PM's statement about BNP leasing out St Martin's is false, political ploy: Mirza Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir denied the prime minister's claims that BNP will lease out St Martin's Island if they come to power and said it is a political ploy.

"BNP has never sold the interests of the country, rather the government has sold the interests of the country. The statement made by the Prime Minister about St. Martin is a political strategy," said the BNP leader at the party chairperson's office on Thursday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said, "The BNP came to power in 2001 by giving undertakings to sell gas. Now they want to sell the country. They want to come to power through undertaking to sell St Martin's."

Mirza Fakhrul said, BNP and people will not let anyone take even an inch of soil even if they have to give their last drop of blood.

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir commented, "The government is seeking help from outside the country as they know they will not be able to remain in power."

Addressing the public officials, Mirza Fakhrul said, "Please do not take a stand against the people. Perform duties to fulfill people's expectations. Do not harm the country and the nation by obeying illegal orders of the government."

BNP's Dhaka Metropolitan South BNP Convenor Abdus Salam along with other leaders and activists of BNP were present during the press conference.