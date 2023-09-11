PM's presence at G-20 summit drew attention from world leaders: Quader 

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's attendance at the G-20 summit – an alliance of powerful states – drew the attention of world leaders even though Bangladesh is not a member.

"Sheikh Hasina has become the centre of interest of world leaders because of her skilled leadership, outstanding personality and efficiency," he said in a statement on Monday (11 September).

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said once Bangladesh's economy was poverty-prone but now it has turned into a developing country due to the prime minister's talent, vision, integrity and success in governing the state.

"The success Bangladesh achieved in the last decade and a half is unprecedented because of visionary steps and policies taken by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government," he said.

Quader said the instance of outstanding efficiency and skill in successfully governing the country has been reflected in the respectful expressions of the world leaders towards Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"Thus, world leaders expressed their support for the effective leadership of Sheikh Hasina. Global leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, praised Sheikh Hasina's efficient leadership," he added.

The AL general secretary said the glorious presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the G-20 conference has made the country's people proud.

The nation does not expect to hear the kind of statements Fakhrul made over US President Joe Biden's selfie with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from any political leader, he said.

Quader said the ruling AL believes that people are the main source of power and they are the key strength of any political organisation.

A true democratic political organisation depends on the people and gets well-organised upholding the public opinion, he said.

The minister said it is not right to say the US President's selfie would bring Bangladesh Awami League to power, but it bears the indication of good relations prevailing between Bangladesh and the United States.

BNP leaders were spreading propaganda that the incumbent government has no friends and its befitting reply was reflected in this selfie, he said.

Apart from the US President, Quader said, many other world leaders exchanged warm greetings with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and pictures which have already been published in the media.

"But BNP has been indulging in this nefarious plot for a long time and trying to mislead people through its anti-state activities," he said.

The AL general secretary said the BNP leaders are continuously lobbying their foreign masters and at the same time, they are trying to mislead foreign representatives and organisations by providing false information about Bangladesh.

The BNP felt delighted when anyone made adverse comments being misled by the fabricated and false information provided by the BNP, and conspired to make it a political issue, he said.

"And when the truth is revealed, they hatch new conspiracies again," he added.

Quader said Fakhrul spoke about the US visa policy and this policy has actually been lauded by the AL government.

"The government was never in any uneasy situation over the visa policy; rather the visa policy has put a restriction on BNP's arson terrorism and destructive politics being carried out in the name of movement," he said.