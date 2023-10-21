PM's hands must be strengthened to thwart communalism: Quader

Politics

BSS
21 October, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2023, 10:10 pm

Related News

PM's hands must be strengthened to thwart communalism: Quader

The AL general secretary called for the unity of all to establish a non-communal spirit

BSS
21 October, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2023, 10:10 pm
File photo of Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader
File photo of Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today called for strengthening the hands of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to thwart communalism in the country.

"There is none who is more reliable than Sheikh Hasina in this country for the people of all religions, including followers of Sanatan religion (Hinduism). So, the premier's hands must be strengthened to thwart communalism," he said while visiting the Puja-mandap in city's Banani area on Saturday (21 October).

The defeated forces of 1971 are challenging the strength of pro-liberation forces to avenge their defeat, the minister said.

He urged all to work together to avert all conspiracies and ill challenges of the 71's defeated forces as communalism and militancy are the common enemies of the country.

Noting that the general election is knocking at the door, the AL general secretary called for unity of all to establish a non-communal spirit.

"Sheikh Hasina must be kept in power to keep this spirit alive," he added.

He said followers of the Sanatan religion are celebrating their biggest religious festival Sharadiya Durga Puja. 

Obaidul Quader on behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Bangladesh Awami League congratulated the members of Sanatan religion on the occasion of Durga Puja.

Top News

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader / Sheikh Hasina / Awami League / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

PABX operator Rezaul Karim at Daily Star&#039;s Dhanmondi office in the ‘90s. He has been working as a phone operator for almost 30 years. Photo: Courtesy

Living directories: Telephone operators at newspaper offices

15h | Panorama
For puja events during the evening or night, opt for dark-coloured, heavy and gorgeous shari. Photo: Kay Kraft

Embrace your inner diva this Durga Puja

1d | Mode
Photos: Collected

Watch Out: 4 affordable ladies' watches that can start a conversation

7h | Brands
Photo: Collected

A symphony of scent and flame: The enchantment of Depulat's Flame Air diffuser

7h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

The availability of free digital streaming of the Cricket World Cup reduces TV viewership

The availability of free digital streaming of the Cricket World Cup reduces TV viewership

2h | TBS SPORTS
Al-Jazeera office closed, Israel threatens BBC

Al-Jazeera office closed, Israel threatens BBC

4h | TBS World
Iran's Call for Oil Embargo on Israel

Iran's Call for Oil Embargo on Israel

6h | TBS World
How Pathao transformed to be a profitable startup in each segment

How Pathao transformed to be a profitable startup in each segment

9h | Corporate Talks