PM wants to send Khaleda to jail again out of vengeance: Fakhrul

TBS Report
04 November, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2022, 04:27 pm

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has warned the BNP that its chairperson Khaleda Zia would be sent back to jail if the party crosses the line in the name of movement

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has alleged that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina wanted to send Khaleda Zia back to jail due to political vengeance.

"Her [Sheikh Hasina] statement has proved how vengeful they are. They don't believe in democracy and the independence of the judiciary," Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said at a press conference on Friday (4 November) at the party chairperson's Gulshan office in Dhaka.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has warned the BNP that its chairperson Khaleda Zia would be sent back to jail if the party crosses the line in the name of movement.

"We have given her [Khaleda] scope to stay in her house, suspending her sentence on humanitarian grounds. If BNP does excesses, we will send her back to jail," the prime minister said.

Replying to the PM's warning, BNP secretary general said, "She (Sheikh Hasina) gives this warning when the country is facing various crisis. PM was not living in the right place if she thought that this kind of threat would hinder or suppress the democratic movement."

"It will not be possible to suppress the people's movement that has already been started. People are agitating and struggling to protect their rights. No threat will work here," he added.

"They are the ones who have created state terror and destroyed democracy. They are using their Awami terrorists to obstruct our constitutional right to assemble," Fakhrul said.

He said that BNP's only aim is to bring back democracy in the country and, therefore, this government should be removed. 

"People will bring back democracy at any cost."

Notably, Khaleda Zia was convicted in the Zia Orphanage Trust case and sentenced to 10-year in jail.
 

