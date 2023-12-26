PM urges people to vote for 'boat' to build prosperous Bangladesh

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, accompanied by her sister Sheikh Rehana, addresses an election rally in Pirganj, Rangpur on 26 December 2023. Photo: BSS

Awami League (AL) President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today sought vote for her party's electoral symbol "boat" and said that this boat will give the people a developed and prosperous country.

"This boat has brought independence and given economic emancipation. This boat will give us a developed and prosperous country," she said while addressing an election rally at Pirganj Government High School ground on Tuesday (26 December) afternoon.

Questioning the people what is needed to continue development, Sheikh Hasina herself replied: "A vote for boat is needed."

"So, this is my appeal to you as I am the daughter-in-law of your area," she said, adding, "Ki Bahera Ekkhan Vot Mui Pamu Na? Hamak Ekkhan Vote Diba na? Hamake Ekkhan vote diba? (what's brother? Don't you give me a vote? Don't vote for me? Give me a vote?)"

Pointing to her party candidate in this constituency, she said: "I offer Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, who is like my daughter, to you. Voting for the boat means voting for me, voting for Joy..."

Bangabandhu's younger daughter and Sheikh Hasina's younger sister Sheikh Rehana was present on dais.

Sheikh Hasina urged all to work as one for resisting arson terrorism, destructive politics and killing people that is unleashed by BNP-Jamaat clique.

"All have to work unitedly to resist such kind of arson terrorism, destructive activities and killing people. I am urging you all to remain cautious," she said.

Referring to the win in 2008, 2014 and 2018 elections, Sheikh Hasina, also the ruling Awami League chief, said this is the first time in the history of Bangladesh that democracy has continued without interference, resulting in creating a stable environment.

"Unfortunately, many don't want this stability, vested quarters which have emerged from the pockets of illegal power grabbers can't see the peace of the people," she said.

She said that you people witnessed arson terrorism and torching of bus, car, train few days ago and removing fishplate by the BNP-Jamaat.

She added, "They have made a trap to kill people, what could be more hateful than that?"

She said that BNP and Jamaat jointly are launching the arson terrorism, she said, adding, "This fire terrorism, this burning is their movement."

Sheikh Hasina especially told the young generation and student to remain more alert in the coming days. "Those who will commit arson terrorism should be caught red-handed and punished accordingly. They should be handed over to the police. We will not let anyone play with people's lives," she added.

Mentioning that they work for the welfare of people, the Prime Minister said that she is working tirelessly to change the fate of the people of this country.

"And they (BNP-Jamaat) come to destroy. So, everyone should be alert and aware about them. The people must prevent their destructive activities," she added.

The Awami League President said that in 2013 people resisted BNP-Jamaat while in 2014 people again voted for boat to put Awami League in power.

Introducing the Awami League nominated candidate for Rangpur-6 constituency Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, who is also the Speaker of the Parliament, in the rally the AL President requested all to vote for her.

Arriving on the dais, Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana waved their hands to the crowd attending the rally and became jubilant after seeing them.

With Pirganj Upazila Awami League President Professor Nurul Amin Raja in the chair, Awami League nominated candidate Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury also spoke.

After arriving at Pirganj, the premier met with her family members at her residence located at Laldighi Fatehpur in Pirganj and exchanged greetings with relatives as well as offered Ziarat at her husband, Dr MA Wazed Mia's grave.

Earlier, the premier landed at Syedpur Airport at around 11am in a commercial flight, and then she went to Taraganj by road and joined a election rally where she introduced Awami League nominated candidate for Rangpur-2 constituency Abul Kalam Mohammad Ahasanul Huq Chowdhury (Duke) and requested all to vote for him.

On her way to Pirganj, she spoke at another election rally in Mithapukur where she also introduced Awami League nominated candidate Rasheq Rahman for Rangpur-5 constituency and requested all to vote for him.

On December 22, 2018, Sheikh Hasina addressed a public meeting at the same ground in Pirganj. Besides, on December 31, 2013, she joined a street rally at Tarfmauza High School ground and a party's workers' meeting at Fatehpur Joysadan in Laldighi.

The Awami League President kicked off her party's election campaign from Sylhet-1 constituency following the tradition and Ziarat of shrines of Hazrat Shahjalal (RA) and Hazrat Shah Paran (RA).

Besides, on December 23 she held election rallies virtually in six districts- at Public Library Field in Kushtia, Wazir Ali School and College Field in Jhenaidah, Satkhira Government High School in Satkhira, Zilla Stadium in Netrokona, and Sheikh Russell Stadium in Rangamati district as well as Bamna and Patharghata upazilas in Barguna districts from Bangladesh Awami League Office.

On December 21, she also held election rallies in five districts -- Panchagarh, Lalmonirhat, Natore, Pabna and Khagracchari - through a virtual platform from Awami League Office at Tejgaon.