PM tries hard to overcome impacts of current global crisis: Quader

BSS
13 August, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2022, 07:25 pm

BSS
13 August, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2022, 07:25 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working relentlessly to overcome the negative impacts of the current situation created due to the price hike of several items, including fuel, across the globe.

"Today, the people of Bangladesh are facing hardship due to the negative impact of global crisis. The price of many commodities has gone up. But the premier (Sheikh Hasina) is spending sleepless nights as she is trying sincerely to give her people relief from this crisis. In continuation of that, the government is giving its relentless efforts to overcome the crisis," he said.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said these while addressing a discussion held at the central office of Awami League at Bangabandhu Avenue here as the chief guest under the arrangement of Mohila Sramik League on the occasion of National Mourning Day.

Referring to BNP's agitation, he said that there was no protest to overthrow the government in France, the United States, Germany and Japan centering the (current) crisis.

"We wanted cooperation (to deal with the crisis). The whole world has extended its hand of cooperation whereas they (BNP leaders) are hatching conspiracies to oust the government in Bangladesh," he added.
 
About BNP's activities in the country, Prime Minister said that if they (BNP leaders) want to bring out processions then they can hold it, he continued.

But, when they managed to hold processions and meetings, they started saying that the government is allowing processions under the pressure of foreigners, Quader said.

"We do not bow down to foreign powers. Sheikh Hasina is not a person to bow. We do not bow down to anyone," he added.

Warning BNP leaders and workers against arson terrorism in the country, he said: "Don't play with fire. I urge you to hold programmes peacefully. If you want to come down (in the streets) with arson terrorism, then the people will resist it with a befitting reply."

The resistance of the people will turn into a tsunami, he cautioned.

The AL general secretary urged party leaders and workers to be moderate in conducts and delivering speeches.

"It is not the right time to talk irresponsibly. You have to stand by the people," he added.

Referring to the brutal murder of Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the minister questioned who had sent Bangabandhu's killers safely to Thailand.

Ziaur Rahman sent the killers to other countries, rewarded them with jobs, he added.

Khondaker Mostaq Ahmad's Indemnity Ordinance, which was turned into an act in parliament by Ziaur Rahman through the Fifth Amendment, was promulgated so that Bangabandhu's murderers could not be prosecuted.

This history should not be forgotten, he said.

"BNP is not our enemy. But, again history says that they are the ones who had created enmity with us frequently," he added.

With Mohila Sramik League President Suraiya Akhtar in the chair, the discussion was addressed, among others, by AL Labor and Manpower Secretary Habibur Rahman Siraj and Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader

