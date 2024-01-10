PM, speaker to decide who will be opposition: Quader

The leader of the House and speaker will decide who will be the opposition in the 12th parliament after discussion, Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader said on Wednesday.

"The new prime minister and speaker will determine the selection of the Leader of the Opposition after discussion," he said while talking to journalists after the oath-taking ceremony of newly-elected members of parliament (MPs) at the Jatiya Sangsad.

In regards to the meeting of the AL parliamentary party held at the Jatiya Sangsad after the ceremony, Quader said, "During the same meeting, Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury was nominated to be elected as the speaker of the House. Shamsul Haque Tuku was nominated to be re-elected as the deputy speaker."

The party has also decided to make Begum Matia Chowdhury the deputy leader of the House, he added.

Also yesterday, while addressing a public rally at Suhrawardy Udyan, Quader said since the game of elections is over now, a new game of politics will begin against communalism, militancy, arson terrorism, and corruption.

"The game of elections ended on 7 January. BNP is a fake party. Its progarmmes, leaders, and one-point movement are fake ones...their [BNP] future is only dark," he said.

The Awami League arranged the rally marking the historic Homecoming Day of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

AL President Sheikh Hasina presided over the rally.

Recalling the home return of Bangabandhu on 10 January 1972, the AL general secretary said the hero of history, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, has been remembered on this day as Bangladesh achieved its independence as a result of his sacrifice and long pursuit.

Sheikh Hasina will be sworn in as the Prime Minister on Thursday, he said, terming the premier as the architect of Bangladesh's transformation and bearer of Bangabandhu's dream.

"She is the Sun of the East and our beacon of hope. She is the golden resort to our courage. She is the symbol of our extreme courage and bravery," Quader said.