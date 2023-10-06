PM postpones AL's Saturday rally due to heavy rains

The ruling Awami League has deferred its pre-announced rally from Saturday to 14 October, in accordance with an order from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Considering the suffering of the activists and supporters due to heavy rains, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ordered the postponement of tomorrow's (7 October) rally at Kawla Civil Aviation ground, reads a statement from Dhaka North unit Awami League.

The rally will be held on 14 October at 2pm at the same venue, it added.