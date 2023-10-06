PM postpones AL's Saturday rally due to heavy rains

Politics

TBS Report
06 October, 2023, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2023, 06:53 pm

Related News

PM postpones AL's Saturday rally due to heavy rains

The rally will be held on 14 October at 2pm

TBS Report
06 October, 2023, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2023, 06:53 pm
PM postpones AL&#039;s Saturday rally due to heavy rains

The ruling Awami League has deferred its pre-announced rally from Saturday to 14 October, in accordance with an order from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Considering the suffering of the activists and supporters due to heavy rains, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ordered the postponement of tomorrow's (7 October) rally at Kawla Civil Aviation ground, reads a statement from Dhaka North unit Awami League.

The rally will be held on 14 October at 2pm at the same venue, it added.

Bangladesh / Top News

Awami League / Rally

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Shorthand is expected to persist as long as certain job recruitments require it. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Who uses shorthand in the digital age? Many, it would appear

10h | Features
Bengal slow lorises are globally endangered species. Photo: Collected

Conserving the Bengal slow loris in Bangladesh

1d | Earth
The allure of Kanjivaram never ceases to captivate onlookers. Photo: Farabi Tamal. Sharee: Lusso Bella.

Kanjivaram: Softness of silk enamoured in metallic sheen

42m | Mode
There are 21 lakh buildings in the 1,500 square kilometres under Rajuk, six lakh of which are five-story and above. Around 30% of these six lakh buildings are vulnerable. Photo: TBS

An uptick in mild quakes. Are we on the precipice?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The US-China rivalry is driving investment in space technology

The US-China rivalry is driving investment in space technology

1d | TBS World
Pakistan orders Afghan asylum seekers out of country by November

Pakistan orders Afghan asylum seekers out of country by November

23h | TBS World
Why do people from all districts go to Chittagong to eat Mejjan?

Why do people from all districts go to Chittagong to eat Mejjan?

47m | TBS Food
Bangladesh Bank's measures failed to control inflation: IMF

Bangladesh Bank's measures failed to control inflation: IMF

1d | TBS Entertainment