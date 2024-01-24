PM to meet independent MPs on Sunday

Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has invited the newly elected lawmakers who won the 7 January polls as independent candidates to Ganabhaban next Sunday.

"The prime minister will meet with the independent lawmakers at her official residence Ganabhaban at 6:30 pm on Sunday," Awami League Office Secretary Biplab Barua told the media on Wednesday (January 24) evening.

Party insiders say that during the meeting with the independent members of parliament, the prime minister may address and seek resolution to disputes among grassroots Awami League leaders.

Although the Awami League nominated candidates for 266 seats in the January 7th national election, those who were not nominated had the opportunity to participate in the elections as independents. Later, 62 independent candidates, 60 of whom belong to Awami League, won by defeating the 'boat' candidates in the race.

There are speculations that an opposition alliance comprising the independent lawmakers may become the opposition party in the parliament as the Jatiyo Party holds only 11 seats in the parliament.

However, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader previously said the Jatiyo Party will be the opposition party of the 12th parliament.

Meanwhile, Awami League's strategy of allowing party members to contest the recent election has increased division within the grassroots of Awami League. Incidents of violence have also occurred in some places. In response, Awami League has decided not to use the party symbol 'boat' in any local government election, including the upcoming upazila parishad election.

The party has also tasked the divisional leaders with resolving the conflicts and divisions that have arisen at the grassroots of the party.

Awami League has eight divisional committees across the country. Basically, the party plans to resolve the grassroots disputes through these committees.

At the end of the Awami League Central Working Committee meeting last Monday, the party's General Secretary Obaidul Quader told reporters, "On the occasion of the 12th national election, our independent candidates, party candidates - all in all, there were some disappointment, infighting, the fury of which has not ended in some places. In that situation, our leader has given instructions to all the divisional committees that the concerned representatives will be summoned to Dhaka, and the solution will be found, and a decision will be given."