‘PM lied about Khaleda Zia out of political vendetta’: Fakhrul

Politics

UNB
30 September, 2023, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 30 September, 2023, 08:26 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said the prime minister has" lied about Khaleda Zia out of political vendetta."

"Sheikh Hasina spoke to VOA today. She is completely lying," said Fakhrul while speaking at the worker-employee convention on Saturday (30 September) afternoon.

"There is no corruption case against Khaleda Zia. The money that they say is Tk2.33 crore has now gone over Tk8 crore... It's in the bank. Begum Khaleda Zia has been detained with false cases so that she cannot do politics only because of political vendetta," he said.

Blaming the government for the critical health condition of Khaleda Zia, who is undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital, the BNP secretary general said, "This government is unjustly imprisoning her in a false case and pushing her to death without giving her a chance to be treated."

"This government is a terrible monster, a looter, a government like 'borgis'. They are smuggling wealth abroad and building gardens. And in my country, people are helpless and hungry," Fakhrul continued.

Urging the workers to unite, he said, "This working class has fought for democracy in the past. I believe that the workers will play a leading role this time."

"In Sha Allah, our victory is certain. We will be able to oust this government and free the country's leader Begum Khaleda Zia."

The convention was jointly organised by Jatiyatabadi Sramik Dal and Sammilito Sramik Parishad on the road in front of Ideal School and College in Motijheel to fulfill the one-point demand of "Commodity Price, Wage Commission, National Pay Scale, Minimum Wages, Labour Situation and Resignation of the Government".

Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal leader ASM Abdur Rob and Nagorik Oikya President Mahmudur Rahman Manna, spoke at the programme, among others.

