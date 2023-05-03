PM Hasina's visits to USA, Japan has brought zero results: Fakhrul

Politics

TBS Report
03 May, 2023, 02:00 pm
BNP Secretary General Islam Alamgir
Photo: TBS

BNP Secretary General Islam Alamgir has expressed that there is no reason to negotiate with the ruling Awami League (AL) and the people want to remove them from power via their own movement.

He further commented on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's foreign visits to the USA and Japan, stating that they resulted in "zero achievements."

Fakhrul made these remarks following a meeting with the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) at Khaleda Zia's political office in Gulshan, Dhaka, on Wednesday (3 May).

The senior BNP leader, criticising the Awami League government, said, "They (Awami League) lack a base. They spread lies.

"They, being isolated from the people, are using deception as a weapon."

Fakhrul also accused them of holding fraudulent elections and providing false information to the World Bank (WB) and the IMF.

He stated that the ruling party's "body chemistry" (core values) is of  "terrorism and corruption."

