PM Hasina to kick off election campaign on 20 Dec: Quader

Politics

TBS Report
10 December, 2023, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2023, 07:01 pm

Related News

PM Hasina to kick off election campaign on 20 Dec: Quader

The inaugural election rally will be held in Sylhet on the day

TBS Report
10 December, 2023, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2023, 07:01 pm
File photo of Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader. Photo: Collected
File photo of Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader. Photo: Collected

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also the president of the Awami League, will officially commence the campaign for 12th national elections from Sylhet on 20 December, the party's General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today. 

"The election campaign is set to kick off on 20 December with a visit to the shrines in Sylhet. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will visit to shrines of Shahjalal and Shah Paran. Following the visits, a public meeting will take place, marking the inaugural election rally," he said while talking to reporters at the Dhanmondi party office on Sunday (10 December).

Among others, Awami League presidium member Jahangir Kabir Nanak, joint general secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud, Mahbubul Alam Hanif MP, AFM Bahauddin Nasim and organizing secretary Mirza Azam were present.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Awami League has fielded candidates for 298 seats to contest nationwide in the upcoming 12th parliamentary election.

The 12th Jatiya Sangsad election is set to be held on 7 January.

The Election Commission made the announcement on 15 November amid staunch objections from the opposition parties, including the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.

Top News

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader / Awami League (AL) / Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Bangladesh National Election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Khandaker Hasib Rafin’s Starlet Glanza V is one of the finest examples of the model to roam around Dhaka’s streets. Photo: Akif Hamid

1999 Starlet Glanza V: The uncrowned prince

6h | Wheels
Jamal Jamaloo: The song, dance and magic

Jamal Jamaloo: The song, dance and magic

7h | Features
US Veto: Israel's license to kill

US Veto: Israel's license to kill

13h | Panorama
In the last 30 years, Akter Hossain performed more than 5,000 magic shows all over the country, even in India. Photos: Noor-A-Alam

The fading enchantment of Dhaka's magic schools

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Wealth and income of ministers and state ministers increased

Wealth and income of ministers and state ministers increased

1h | TBS Stories
Fake toll plaza on Indian highway

Fake toll plaza on Indian highway

27m | TBS World
The US is sending another 14,000 shells to Israel

The US is sending another 14,000 shells to Israel

2h | TBS World
Trust gap matters

Trust gap matters

3h | TBS Round Table