PM Hasina to kick off election campaign on 20 Dec: Quader

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also the president of the Awami League, will officially commence the campaign for 12th national elections from Sylhet on 20 December, the party's General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today.

"The election campaign is set to kick off on 20 December with a visit to the shrines in Sylhet. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will visit to shrines of Shahjalal and Shah Paran. Following the visits, a public meeting will take place, marking the inaugural election rally," he said while talking to reporters at the Dhanmondi party office on Sunday (10 December).

Among others, Awami League presidium member Jahangir Kabir Nanak, joint general secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud, Mahbubul Alam Hanif MP, AFM Bahauddin Nasim and organizing secretary Mirza Azam were present.

The Awami League has fielded candidates for 298 seats to contest nationwide in the upcoming 12th parliamentary election.

The 12th Jatiya Sangsad election is set to be held on 7 January.

The Election Commission made the announcement on 15 November amid staunch objections from the opposition parties, including the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.