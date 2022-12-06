PM Hasina to inaugurate BCL council today

Bangladesh Chhatra League, the student wing of Awami League, will hold its 30th national council on Tuesday (6 December).

Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the council around 10:30am at Suhrawardy Udyan.

Road diversion will be used to limit vehicle movement on roads surrounding Suhrawardy Udyan.

To avoid traffic jam, traffic diversion will be in place at Kataban Crossing, Hotel InterContinental Crossing, Kakrail Mosque Crossing, Kakrail Church Crossing, UBL Crossing, High Court Crossing, Doel Chattar Crossing, DU Medical Center Crossing, Jagannath Hall Crossing, DU Sculpture Crossing and VC Chattar Crossing until the conference ends, Traffic division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) said in a notice Monday (5 December).

BCL held its 29th national conference in May 2018. In July of that year, Rezwanul Haque Chowdhury became the president and Golam Rabbani became the general secretary of the student wing of the ruling Awami League. They were later dismissed from the organisation due to controversial activities.

Later, Al Nahian Khan Joy was appointed as acting president and Lekhok Bhattacharya as acting general secretary.

On 4 January 2020, on the founding anniversary of Chhatra League, Joy and Lekhok were made president and general secretary.