PM Hasina honours freedom fighters to mark AL’s 75th founding anniversary

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (23 June) sent gifts to the war-wounded freedom fighters and the families of the Liberation War martyrs on the occasion of 75th founding anniversary of ruling Awami League.



Continuing her tradition of honouring the heroes, the prime minister sent flowers, fruits, and sweets to the war-wounded freedom fighters and the families of martyrs residing at the Martyred and War-wounded Freedom Fighters' Rehabilitation Centre (Muktijoddha Tower-1) on Gaznavi Road, in the Mohammadpur area of the capital.



The gifts were handed over by PM's Protocol Officer-2 M Abu Zafar Raju and PM's Assistant Press Secretary ABM Sarwer-e-Alom Sarker as a token of the nation's appreciation and good wishes, a press release from PM's press wing said.



The recipients expressed their deep gratitude to the prime minister for her consistent recognition and support to them on national anniversaries and festivals such as Independence Day, Victory Day, Eid, and Pahela Baishakh, and this time on the 75th founding anniversary of Awami League.



The valiant freedom fighters remembered with great respect the sacrifice and visionary leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in establishing the independent state of Bangladesh.



They highlighted the role of Bangladesh Awami League and Chhatra League at different stages of the movement for liberation starting from the 1952 language movement.



They recalled their life as refugees, indomitable bravery, training and practical experience in operations with weapons and explosives during the liberation war.



They also remembered the freedom fighters they had lost on the battlefields and prayed for the divine forgiveness for the departed souls.



They pointed out that the mass people got the direction of the struggle for liberation through the historic 7th March speech of the father of the nation and took up arms with the slogan "Joy Bangla" as they joined the battle with the determination to free the country from the hands of the Pakistanis.



They said that murderers Mushtaq and Zia marred the glorious history of independence after brutally killing the father of the nation on 15 August 1975 with his family and put the anti-liberation forces in power while banning the 7th March speech and "Joy Bangla" slogan.



The freedom fighters expressed unwavering faith in the visionary leadership of the father of the nation's eldest daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.



They expressed confidence in Hasina's leadership in presenting the correct history of independence to the new generation and rehabilitate them with honour and dignity.



They expressed satisfaction with the overwhelming development progress of the country.



They specifically mentioned that if the government continues in power under the leadership of Awami League, which believes in the spirit of the great liberation war, the welfare of the people of the country will continue the freedom fighters and their families will be well.



They expressed their gratitude to the prime minister for providing increased allowances, medical care and accommodation to the freedom fighters.



The freedom fighters think that under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh will one day stand tall among the nations in fulfillment of father of the nation's dream.



They said PM Hasina is building a hunger-free, poverty-free, developed, rich and modern technology-dependent and self-respecting 'Golden Bangladesh' and "Smart Bangladesh".



The family members of the martyred freedom fighters and everyone present wished the prime minister good health and long life.

