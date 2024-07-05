PM Hasina going to China with 'no objection letter' from Delhi: Rizvi

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be visiting China with a "no objection letter" from Delhi, BNP's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi alleged today (5 July).

"The prime minister is going to China with a begging bowl, seeking $20 billion. And, she had to get permission from India," the BNP leader said after a protest rally in the capital demanding the release of BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia, labour leader Suman Bhuiyan, and other leaders this afternoon.

"Ministers of the Awami League said India has no objection with Sheikh Hasina's China visit. The prime minister needs India's permission to go to China. So where is independence today?

"This is shameful for the nation," he added.

Rizvi further said, "Workers are in dire straits. Today, the price of green chilli is Tk320, vegetables have surpassed Tk100, and tomatoes have doubled in price. Workers cannot afford these essential goods."

About recent allegations of corruption against police, army and government officials, Rizvi said, "... Sheikh Hasina has pushed the people to allow government officials the chance to loot millions. Benazir and Aziz haven't just plundered one or two crores, but thousands of crores of taka. Government officials are making millions just by chanting Joy Bangla."

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to pay a bilateral visit to China from 8 to 11 July.