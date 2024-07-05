PM Hasina going to China with 'no objection letter' from Delhi: Rizvi

Politics

TBS Report
05 July, 2024, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2024, 08:17 pm

Related News

PM Hasina going to China with 'no objection letter' from Delhi: Rizvi

The prime minister is going to China with a begging bowl, seeking $20 billion, he said

TBS Report
05 July, 2024, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2024, 08:17 pm
BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. File photo: Collected
BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. File photo: Collected

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be visiting China with a "no objection letter" from Delhi, BNP's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi alleged today (5 July).

"The prime minister is going to China with a begging bowl, seeking $20 billion. And, she had to get permission from India," the BNP leader said after a protest rally in the capital demanding the release of BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia, labour leader Suman Bhuiyan, and other leaders this afternoon.

"Ministers of the Awami League said India has no objection with Sheikh Hasina's China visit. The prime minister needs India's permission to go to China. So where is independence today?

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"This is shameful for the nation," he added.

Rizvi further said, "Workers are in dire straits. Today, the price of green chilli is Tk320, vegetables have surpassed Tk100, and tomatoes have doubled in price. Workers cannot afford these essential goods."

About recent allegations of corruption against police, army and government officials, Rizvi said, "... Sheikh Hasina has pushed the people to allow government officials the chance to loot millions. Benazir and Aziz haven't just plundered one or two crores, but thousands of crores of taka. Government officials are making millions just by chanting Joy Bangla."

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to pay a bilateral visit to China from 8 to 11 July.

Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi / Sheikh Hasina / India / China

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Representational image of a Russel&#039;s Viper snake. Photo: Collected

Russell's Viper on the loose? Call Snake Rescue Team Bangladesh

9h | Features
How reforming, instead of abolishing, the quota system could solve multiple problems

How reforming, instead of abolishing, the quota system could solve multiple problems

11h | Panorama
Abohoman by Rufaida’s technique involves carving motifs onto wooden blocks and using these wooden blocks to stamp onto the fabric, ensuring each piece is handcrafted and customisable. Photo: Courtesy

Dyed in tradition: A kaleidoscope of handcrafted garments

11h | Mode
An Irrawaddy Dolphin breaches the water near Monpura, Hatiya. Though called a ‘river dolphin’, it is actually an oceanic dolphin that lives in brackish water near coasts, river mouths, and estuaries. PHOTO: MUNTASIR AKASH

Securing a safe future for the river dolphins of Bangladesh

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine attack on Russian nuclear power plant

Ukraine attack on Russian nuclear power plant

22h | Videos
Capital markets are bullish after budget-centric volatility

Capital markets are bullish after budget-centric volatility

23h | Videos
Anti-quota protest: Students blocked Jamalpur Express train for 2 hours

Anti-quota protest: Students blocked Jamalpur Express train for 2 hours

1d | Videos
Putin-Xi is in Conference to strengthen anti-Western alliance

Putin-Xi is in Conference to strengthen anti-Western alliance

30m | Videos