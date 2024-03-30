PM Hasina can't raise voice against India: Rizvi

TBS Report
30 March, 2024, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2024, 05:08 pm

PM Hasina can't raise voice against India: Rizvi

Addressing the prime minister, he says, What have you gained from them [India]?" You've conceded everything, but you haven't secured the right of the Teesta water. Why are you kneeling so much?

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. File photo: Collected
BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. File photo: Collected

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has to fulfil all demands of neighbouring countries but she cannot raise her voice against India, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has alleged.

"The Border Security Force [BSF] continues to kill Bangladeshis despite the border agreement. Reports of deaths emerge daily, yet Sheikh Hasina's foreign minister [Hasan Mahmud] fails to voice any protest," he said this during a human chain organised by former leaders of Jubo Dal and Chatra Dal in front of the National Press Club.

Addressing the prime minister, he said, "What have you gained from them [India]?" You've conceded everything, but you haven't secured the right of the Teesta water. Why are you kneeling so much?"

Earlier on 28 March, Rizvi said BNP leaders don't buy many Indian sarees, while referring to a recent comment by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina that the BNP leaders should burn their wives' Indian sarees.

