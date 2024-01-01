PM Hasina to address election rally in Faridpur on Tuesday

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana wave the national flag of Bangladesh at a rally in Sylhet on 20 December 2023. Photo: UNB

Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina will address an election rally in Faridpur on Tuesday.

Local administration has taken all necessary preparations as the AL chief is scheduled to address the rally on Government Rajendra College premises in Faridpur district town at 3:00pm.

A temporary podium was made at the east side of the Government Rajendra College field.

A festive mood has been prevailing among the leaders and activists of Awami League ahead of the party chief's visit, said Shah Md Ishtiaque Arif, general secretary of Faridpur district unit AL.

Security has been beefed up in the town centering the rally.

Separate sitting arrangements were made for male and female supporters while a cleanness drive was conducted in the district town, said the AL leader.

Besides, roadside trees and the rally venue have been painted.

There will be a gathering of around one lakh people, Ishtiaque hopes.

President of district unit AL and boat candidate for Faridpur-3 constituency Shamim Haque will preside over the rally.

The AL-backed candidate from three other constituencies in Faridpur will also be present there.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visited Faridpur on 29 March, 2017 and addressed a public rally at the same venue.