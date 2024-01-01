PM Hasina to address election rally in Faridpur on Tuesday

Politics

UNB
01 January, 2024, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2024, 06:25 pm

Related News

PM Hasina to address election rally in Faridpur on Tuesday

UNB
01 January, 2024, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2024, 06:25 pm
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana wave the national flag of Bangladesh at a rally in Sylhet on 20 December 2023. Photo: UNB
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana wave the national flag of Bangladesh at a rally in Sylhet on 20 December 2023. Photo: UNB

Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina will address an election rally in Faridpur on Tuesday.

Local administration has taken all necessary preparations as the AL chief is scheduled to address the rally on Government Rajendra College premises in Faridpur district town at 3:00pm.

A temporary podium was made at the east side of the Government Rajendra College field.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A festive mood has been prevailing among the leaders and activists of Awami League ahead of the party chief's visit, said Shah Md Ishtiaque Arif, general secretary of Faridpur district unit AL.

Security has been beefed up in the town centering the rally.

Separate sitting arrangements were made for male and female supporters while a cleanness drive was conducted in the district town, said the AL leader.

Besides, roadside trees and the rally venue have been painted.

There will be a gathering of around one lakh people, Ishtiaque hopes.

President of district unit AL and boat candidate for Faridpur-3 constituency Shamim Haque will preside over the rally.

The AL-backed candidate from three other constituencies in Faridpur will also be present there.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visited Faridpur on 29 March, 2017 and addressed a public rally at the same venue.

Top News

PM Hasina / AL rally / Faridpur

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Infographics

Fairwork Ratings: Will formalising the gig economy help improve workers’ conditions?

10h | Panorama
Mintu Howladar, a seasoned caretaker serving 18 years at the National Zoo, can recount more than 10 major accidents involving animal caretakers since 2000. Photo: Asma Sultana Prova

A razor-thin line between life and death: What does it take to tend to zoo animals

7h | Panorama
One of the amazing 2023 images from the James Webb Space Telescope. Photo: Bloomberg

The 10 most intriguing science breakthroughs of 2023

10h | Panorama
Casablanca: As time goes by…

Casablanca: As time goes by…

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh Cricket in 2023

Bangladesh Cricket in 2023

45m | Videos
Cenbank holds $17.7b in net reserves, meets IMF's benchmark

Cenbank holds $17.7b in net reserves, meets IMF's benchmark

2h | Videos
A total of 875 workers were reported killed in the workplace in 2023

A total of 875 workers were reported killed in the workplace in 2023

4h | Videos
UN Condemns Russian Attacks on Civilians

UN Condemns Russian Attacks on Civilians

8h | Videos