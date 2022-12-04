PM Hasina to address Awami League rally in Chattogram this afternoon

Awami League (AL) leaders and activists are ready to welcome Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (Sunday) for her public rally in Chattogram after a gap of ten years.

The second-largest city is all set to welcome the AL chief amid festivity. About 10 lakh people are expected to join the rally.

The Prime Minister will deliver her speech from a 160-foot, boat-shaped stage. Chattogram City Unit Awami League has organised the rally at the Polo Ground, a major venue for a big gathering.

During her day-long visit, Hasina will attend the President Parade-2022 at Bangladesh Military Academy in Bhatiary. She will also take salute at the passing out parade at the BMA.

The government has taken massive development schemes for Chattogram which is now under implementation. PM Hasina will also inaugurate 30 development projects here today.

She will address the rally at Railway Pologround at 3pm.

Colourful arches and gates have been constructed on various roads of the town with the posters and banners of the Prime Minister.

Billboards, banners, balloons, festoons and posters welcoming the Prime Minister and the party chief have been hung in city.

Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) has carried out beautification works on different roads ahead of the rally, including cleaning and painting footpaths, decorating flyovers with colourful lights and repairing dilapidated roads in different areas.

Awami League presidium member and former minister Engineer Mosharraf Hossain said the Prime Minister will address the rally here after 10 years and will talk about the national important issues and local issues.

Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) has taken strict security measures marking the rally.

Three layers of security have been ensured throughout the city. Members of Rapid Action Battelions (Rab) and armed forces are deployed along with 7,500 police members, said CMP Commissioner Krishnapad Roy.

Hasina plans to visit different districts in stages before the 12th national election. As part of this, the first public meeting was held at Jashore Stadium.

Through the public rally in Jashore, election campaign of the ruling party began.

On December 7, she will address another party rally at the Sheikh Kamal Cricket Stadium in Cox's Bazar.