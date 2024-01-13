PM doesn't care about sanctions: Quader

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina does not care about any sanctions of visa policies, Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has said.

"They [the opposition] are looking towards their foreign friends to ensure that this government cannot stay in power," he said today (13 January) during an exchange of views with journalists after paying tribute at the mausoleum of the Father of the Nation in Tungipara, Gopalganj.

"However, our Prime Minister does not care about any sanctions or visa policies," he added.

At this time, Quader also mentioned that the opposition is hoping for sanctions like those in Cambodia.

"But our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina does not worry about these sanctions or visa policies," he added.