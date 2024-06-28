PM does not get involved in friendship with any country ignoring Bangladesh's interest: Quader

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina does not get involved in friendship with any country ignoring Bangladesh's interest, Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today (28 June).

Speaking at the inaugurating ceremony of a colourful cycle rally, marking the 75th founding anniversary of the AL, and the "Cycling for Health" campaign in the capital, he said PM Hasina does everything for the greater interest of the country.

On the occasion, Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said India is a tested friend of Bangladesh.

Criticising the BNP, he said the AL has "no masters abroad" but the BNP does.

"We have friends abroad. India is our tested friend of 1971. You (BNP leaders) do not hold the spirit of independence in your hearts. So, you do not bear the spirit of the 1971 too," he added.

Calling upon the young generation to join the AL, Quader said the Awami League is such an organisation which led the independence struggle of the country.

All the achievements and developments have taken place in the country under the AL's leadership, while the struggle for economic emancipation continues under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he said.

"We will fulfil the promise of employment for youth that we made in our election manifesto. The Awami League will bring the youth of the country to the path of light," the road transport minister said.

The cycle rally, organised by Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Md Atiqul Islam at Manik Mia Avenue, started from the avenue with the participation of around 1,500 cyclists and ended at Dhanmondi 32 after parading several streets.

Later, they paid tribute at the mausoleum of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman there.

At the inaugural event, DNCC mayor Atiqul Islam said there was no alternative to cycling for a healthy body.

He hoped to make separate lanes for cycling under the DNCC area and continue the rally in the future.

Textiles and Jute Minister Jahangir Kabir Nanak, AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Office Secretary Biplob Barua, Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan, President of the Dhaka City AL Bazlur Rahman and DNCC councillors, among others, were present at the ceremony.