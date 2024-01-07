PM casts vote; says voting environment beautiful, conducive

Politics

TBS Report
07 January, 2024, 08:30 am
Last modified: 07 January, 2024, 11:37 am

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS

Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina cast her vote at Dhaka City College polling centre around 8:05am today (7 January).

After casting her vote Sheikh Hasina during a media interaction said, "Bangladesh is a sovereign country and people are my power. I have faith in the people and AL will win."

She called upon the citizens to exercise their right to vote saying that a beautiful and conducive environment has been created for the polls.

"Conducive environment has been established. Your vote is very valuable. We fought a lot for the right to vote and I hope that all the people of the country will come to vote at the polling centres. Bangladesh will continue its democratic trend," she said emerging from casting her vote at Dhaka City College centre.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina cast her vote at Dhaka City College polling centre on 7 January. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina cast her vote at Dhaka City College polling centre on 7 January. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

"I am grateful to the people of my country for the fact that we have been able to organise a fair election amid many obstacles," she added.

"Despite the obstacles, the people of the country have become aware of their right to vote and understood the importance of elections. People will vote as they wish. We have managed to create an environment for voting."

Referring to the recent incidents of vandalism, the prime minister also said, "BNP and Jamaat alliances have caused many incidents of arson. "From burning trains to burning cars, barricading people, bombings, throwing cocktails - they have done all the heinous things.

PM Hasina being accompanied by her daughter Saima Wazed Putul at the The Dhaka City College polling center. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain
PM Hasina being accompanied by her daughter Saima Wazed Putul at the The Dhaka City College polling center. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

"I will say only this, they do not believe in democracy, nor do they want the welfare of the people of the country. They don't want a democratic system."

The prime minister arrived at the polling centre along with her younger sister Sheikh Rehana, daughter Saima Wazed and Sheikh Rehana's son Radwan Mujib Siddiq at 7:55 in the morning.

PM Hasina speaking to the press after casting her vote. Photo: Syed Zarik Hossain
PM Hasina speaking to the press after casting her vote. Photo: Syed Zarik Hossain

The Dhaka City College centre falls within the Dhaka-10 constituency, which includes Dhanmondi, Hazaribagh, New Market, and Kalabagan police stations.

Dhalywood actor Ferdous Ahmed who is contesting the polls on the Awami League ticket from Dhaka-10 constituency welcomed the premier at the centre.

 

