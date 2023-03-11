PM blasts BNP leaders for falsifying against AL, indulging in corruption

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today castigated the BNP leaders for spreading falsehood that the Awami League has destroyed the country, saying, "Telling lies, indulging in corruption and looting are their habits."

"I have heard, a BNP leader remain seated with a mike all day long and says that we have destroyed Bangladesh," she said, addressing a grand public rally at the Circuit House ground here in the afternoon.

The Prime Minister questioned the inhabitants of Mymensingh, "Whether opening 103 development projects in Mymensingh is the sample of destroying Bangladesh?"

She, at the outset of the rally, formally inaugurated 73 development projects involving Taka Taka 570.07 crore and laid foundation stones of 30 other schemes worth Tk 2,762.27 crore in Mymensingh Division by unveiling the plaque.

Mentioning that the BNP leaders have said that the Awami League did nothing for the country's development, she questioned whether they could spread such falsehoods if her government did not make Bangladesh into a digital country or give electricity to every doorstep.

"We have done nothing. But they are spreading propaganda against us using the things that we have given," she said.

Pointing at fugitive BNP leader Tarique Rahman, who went hiding after being accused in a number of criminal cases that include August 21,2004 grenade attack cases, 10-truck arms haul case and corruption cases, the premier said he (Tarique) is now doing politics staying abroad using the advantage of digital Bangladesh.



Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, MP, Presidium Members - Begum Matia Chowdhury, Agriculture Minister Mohammad Abdur Razzaque, MP, and Abdur Rahman - and Joint General Secretaries - Mahbubul Alam Hanif, MP, AFM Bahauddin Nasim and Dr Dipu Moni,MP, and Organising Secretaries - Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel and Mirza Azam, MP, among others, spoke at the rally.

Mymensingh district Awami League President Ehtashamul Alam presided over the meeting.

The entire Mymensingh took a festive look with colourful posters, banners and festoons and Sheikh Hasina's portraits.

Among the development projects, Sheikh Hasina opened mural of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman based on the photo adjacent to the central Shaheed Minar of Mymensingh, a 50-bed Dr Mushfiqur Rahman Shubo Memorial Islamic Mission Hospital, construction of an auditorium cum community center having 1000 seat at Trishal Upazila, Institute of Health Technology, Construction of embankment to protect Charalgi Union of Gafargaon from erosion of the Brahmaputra river, new Sadar Upazila Parishad Hospital, Gorbakura-Karaitli land port at Haluaghat, main building of District Lawyers Association- Shaheed Advocate Nazrul Islam Bhavan and Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib Women's College.

The projects also include construction of Deshrat-Sheikh Hasina Hall in Bangladesh Agricultural University, Sheikh Rehana Hall, Rosy Jamal Hall, 500-bed 5-storey student hostel in Government Anand Mohan College and laying foundation stone of electricity distribution system development project.