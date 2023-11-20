PM assures election will be fair: Trinamool BNP

Trinamool BNP's General Secretary Taimur Alam Khandaker said on Monday the Prime Minister had given them assurance about ensuring a fair and level playing field in the upcoming parliamentary election.

"We had a meeting with the Prime Minister on Sunday night, during which she affirmed her commitment to a fair and participatory election," Taimur Alam told The Business Standard today.

He said, "The Prime Minister called us after observing our public support. Despite attempts by several other parties, they were unable to secure a meeting with the Prime Minister."

Trinamool BNP Chairperson Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury and Executive Chairman Antara Huda also attended the meeting, said Taimur Alam.

When asked about the details of the meeting, Taimur Alam said, "We informed the PM about our decision to participate in the election and placed our demand for a level playing field."

He said there was no discussion about altering the election schedule or bringing other parties in the election. "The Prime Minister did not raise this issue, and neither did we."

Regarding the sale of nomination forms, Taimur Alam said they have sold 202 forms by Monday, and the sale will continue on Tuesday.

He also added that even thought the Workers Party under Rashed Khan Menon and Jasad under Hasanul Haque Inu expressing interest in using the "Boat" symbol, Trinamool BNP will contest the election using its party symbol, the "Golden Fibre."

He asserted that his party will not form an alliance with any other party.