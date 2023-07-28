PM asks AL to showcase development bonanza under her leadership

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday called upon her party leaders and activists to showcase the overall development occurred in the last 14 and a half years to the people.

"Display before the people the country's overall socio-economic advancement taken place in every sector that includes education, health and agriculture during three consecutive terms of the Awami League government," she said.

The Prime Minister, who is also the Awami League President, made the remarks as Bangladesh Awami Swechhasebak League leaders met her at her official residence Ganabhaban tonight marking its founding anniversary.

PM's Deputy Press Secretary KM Shakhawat Moon briefed the reporters after the meeting.

She also asked her party men including Swechhasebak League leaders and activists to serve the country and its people being imbued with the ideology of the Father of the Nation and the spirit of the Liberation War.

The Prime Minister asked the party men particularly the Swechhasebak League leaders and activists to always stand beside the people in any disasters like floods, cyclones and drought.

The Swechhasebak League leaders and activists celebrate the founding anniversary of the Swechhasebak League and the birthday of PM's ICT Adviser and only son Sajeeb Wazed Joy by cutting a cake on the occasion.

Former President of the Bangladesh Awami Swechhasebak League and incumbent joint general secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim was present.

Gazi Mesbaul Hossain Shachchu was given complete charge of the Bangladesh Awami Swechhasebak League as its president.

General Secretary Afzalur Rahman Babu moderated the function.