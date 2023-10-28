In pictures: Clashes on Dhaka streets as AL-BNP-Jamaat and police face off

This photo was captured in front of Kakrail Church during the clash between police and BNP activists on Saturday, 28 October 2023. Photo: Zia Chowdhury

As Awami League and BNP rallies meet and clash in the Dhaka streets, Kakrail has become a spark to tinder has an bus of alleged AL activists is vandalised and a police booth set on fire.

Clash erupts between BNP and Awami League leaders, and activists at Kakrail intersection. Photo: Zia Chowdhury

Clash erupts between BNP and Awami League leaders, and activists at Kakrail intersection. Photo: Zia Chowdhury

Several vehicles were vandalized during the clash, including a bus full of passengers, allegedly AL activists. Photo: Zia Chowdhury.

Several vehicles were vandalized during the clash, including a bus full of passengers, allegedly AL activists. Photo: Zia Chowdhury.

Protesters set a traffic police booth on fire during the confrontation at Kakrail intersection. Photo: Zia Chowdhury

Protesters set a traffic police booth on fire during the confrontation at Kakrail intersection. Photo: Zia Chowdhury

Police deploy tear gas during the clash to disperse the BNP activists at Kakrail intersection. Photo: Zia Chowdhury

Police deploy tear gas during the clash to disperse the BNP activists at Kakrail intersection. Photo: Zia Chowdhury

Police used blue water to extinguish the fire set during the clash. Photo: Zia Chowdhury

Police used blue water to extinguish the fire set during the clash. Photo: Zia Chowdhury

The clash between BNP workers and the police creates chaos on the streets of Kakrail. Photo: Zia Chowdhury

The clash between BNP workers and the police creates chaos on the streets of Kakrail. Photo: Zia Chowdhury

Streets of Kakrail scattered with broken glass and debris, depicting the aftermath of the clash. Photo: Zia Chowdhury

Streets of Kakrail scattered with broken glass and debris, depicting the aftermath of the clash

Meanwhile, Police maintain a vigilant presence at the north gate of Baitul Mukarram Mosque. They are conducting checks as Muslims enter the mosque.

Meanwhile, Police maintain a vigilant presence at the north gate of Baitul Mukarram Mosque. They are conducting checks as Muslims enter the mosque.

The Chief Justices' residence was also defaced by protestors.

Outside the Chief Justices' residence, protesters smash and set aflame nearby vehicles.

Police secure the Karail masjid intersection in the wake of clashes with protestors.

The Institute of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh, was also the victim of vehicle arson.