In pictures: Clashes on Dhaka streets as AL-BNP-Jamaat and police face off
As political rallies march and meet, tension and clashes spread out into the streets
As Awami League and BNP rallies meet and clash in the Dhaka streets, Kakrail has become a spark to tinder has an bus of alleged AL activists is vandalised and a police booth set on fire.
Clash erupts between BNP and Awami League leaders, and activists at Kakrail intersection. Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Several vehicles were vandalized during the clash, including a bus full of passengers, allegedly AL activists. Photo: Zia Chowdhury.
Protesters set a traffic police booth on fire during the confrontation at Kakrail intersection. Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Police deploy tear gas during the clash to disperse the BNP activists at Kakrail intersection. Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Police used blue water to extinguish the fire set during the clash. Photo: Zia Chowdhury
The clash between BNP workers and the police creates chaos on the streets of Kakrail. Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Streets of Kakrail scattered with broken glass and debris, depicting the aftermath of the clash
Meanwhile, Police maintain a vigilant presence at the north gate of Baitul Mukarram Mosque. They are conducting checks as Muslims enter the mosque.
The Chief Justices' residence was also defaced by protestors.
Outside the Chief Justices' residence, protesters smash and set aflame nearby vehicles.
Police secure the Karail masjid intersection in the wake of clashes with protestors.
The Institute of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh, was also the victim of vehicle arson.