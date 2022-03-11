People’s purchasing power has declined: Fakhrul

TBS Report
11 March, 2022, 10:10 pm
People's purchasing power has declined contrary to the government's claim of it increasing multiple times, said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

"Low income people have become helpless due to the continuous price rise of essential commodities," he further remarked while addressing a rally protesting commodity prices hike in front of the National Press Club on Friday.

In the last few days, an increasing number of people were seen queuing behind the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) trucks, he added.     

"But the government repeatedly says that the purchasing power of the people has increased multiple fold." Fakhrul said at the event organised by Jatiyatabadi Krishak Dal.

The BNP Secretary General went on to say that low income people are also deprived of TCB's subsided products because some brokers are grabbing those by standing in queue and selling those in the black markets.

He claimed that the prices of essential commodities have gone up now due to the theft and robbery of this government.

"Commodity price had risen in the country before the Russian invasion on Ukraine", he added.

"The farmers do not get fair prices for their produce despite the increase in commodity prices," Fakhrul said, adding, "The incumbent government is an anti-liberation one. It is also anti-people and anti-farmer government."

Addressing the government, Mirza Fakhrul said, "People have only one demand - Hand over the power to a neutral government."

"Otherwise, the people of the country will throw you from power by force," he warned.

