People's backs have been pushed against the wall: 12-Party Alliance

The 12-party alliance held a procession in support of the blockade called by BNP-Jamaat, 12 December. Photo: Collected

Government oppression has pushed the countrymen's backs against the wall, top leaders of the 12-party alliance said today.

"People's backs have been pushed against the wall by the oppression of this government. The people of the country want democracy and voting rights back. Our only way now is to ensure the fall of this dictatorial government. Otherwise, the country will change for the worse," said Shahadat Hossain Salim, secretary general of LDP and chief coordinator of the 12-party alliance at a rally in front of the National Press Club on Tuesday (12 December).

Before the rally, leaders of the alliance led a procession in the Paltan area in support of the 36-hour blockade called by BNP-Jamaat and their allies.

Jatiya Ganotantrik Party Vice President Rashed Pradhan said, "Awami League is brutally oppressing the common people of the country."

Other leaders of the alliance also spoke at the vent.