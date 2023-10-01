People won't leave streets until govt steps down: BNP 

BNP Standing Committee Member Abdul Moyeen Khan on Sunday said people will not leave the streets until the government steps down.

While addressing a brief rally prior to a scheduled road march in Bagar Bazar area in Trishal of Mymensingh this morning, he said, "Today we have taken to the streets, [we will ] take oath. We won't leave the streets until our leader Khaleda Zia has been released and the government – now in power without the people's mandate – quits," he said.

The BNP's senior leader claimed that the people of the country expressed no-confidence in the government and they do not have the right to stay in power. "The sooner they quit; the better it will be for the country."

Another standing committee member of the BNP, Nazrul Islam Khan, said the party's movement will intensify in the coming days. "That is because people want to live. The poor have no way to live anymore. People will not be able to survive amid such hikes in prices of essential commodities."

"So you [the people] have to topple the government and establish a caretaker government if you want to exercise your franchise, lead a better life and live with dignity."

The BNP arranged a road march demanding resignation of the government, dissolution of the parliament, elections under neutral government, formation of new election commission and the release of Khaleda Zia.

Earlier, the party held a similar road march in Sylhet on 21 September, on 23 September in Barishal and on 26 September in Khulna .

Chaired by Mymensingh south district unit BNP President Dr Mahbubur Rahman Liton, party's Joint Secretary General Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal, Treasure Rashiduzzaman Millat, Organizing Secretary Syed Emran Saleh Prince and Assistant Organizing Secretary Shariful Alam, among others spoke at the brief rally.