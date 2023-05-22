People won't fall for another fabricated election: Fakhrul 

Politics

TBS Report
22 May, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2023, 04:38 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said people of the country will no longer participate in false and fabricated elections.

"The government wants to retain power for exploiting the country's resources, but this will not be tolerated. The people of our nation will no longer accept manipulated elections," he said while addressing a seminar organised by Association of Engineers Bangladesh at a city hotel on Monday (22 May).

Fakhrul reiterated the BNP's stance on the necessity of a caretaker government for any future elections in the country.

He further expressed that all patriotic political parties have united with the aim of overthrowing the current government and establishing a governance system that prioritises people's wellbeing.

Mirza Fakhrul said, "Thousands of crores of taka are being looted from the country. The government is depleting the nation's resources. The debt burden is so high that it is doubtful whether it can be repaid in the future. As a result, growth will fall so low that the country will become a failed state."

 

Mirza Fakhrul / Elections / BNP

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

