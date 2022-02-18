People won’t fall into AL trap again: Fakhrul

Politics

UNB
18 February, 2022, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 18 February, 2022, 08:18 pm

Related News

People won’t fall into AL trap again: Fakhrul

UNB
18 February, 2022, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 18 February, 2022, 08:18 pm
People won’t fall into AL trap again: Fakhrul

Terming the formation of the Election Commission through the search committee a trap of Awami League to cling to power, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Friday said people will not fall into it again.

They (govt) have destroyed democracy and the electoral system. They're now questioning why we didn't give names to the search committee.  It's not only a farce but also an extreme deception with people.  We saw in the past they formed the Election Commission with their own people in the same way to hang onto power," he said.

Speaking at a programmme of the party's national committee on celebrating the Golden  Jubilee of Independence at BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office, Fakhrul also said the government is planning to hold a stage-managed election like in 2014 and 2018 by constituting a subservient Election Commission through the search committee formed by the president on 5 February.

He said their party will forge a national unity to defeat the ruling party and establish the rule of people in the country by forcing the current government to hold a credible national election under a non-party neutral administration.

The BNP leader alleged that the government is ruining the country's economy by allowing the ruling party leaders to indulge in corruption and plundering. "But the government is always talking about development all the time. It seems that they have covered entire Bangladesh with gold."

He bemoaned that Bangladesh has dropped 17 notches in the Index of Economic Freedom 2022.

"According to a survey of the World Heritage Foundation, Bangladesh ranked 137 among the 177 countries. Bangladesh's position was 120th last year," Fakhrul said.

He alleged that the government has snatched people's basic and economic rights after taking away their political freedom in a planned way. "The economy of looting has been introduced here...Corruption is inherent in them (AL leaders) and they don't consider it a crime. They think it is their right."

Depicting the picture of massive corruption in various sectors, including health, road, and bridge construction, the BNP secretary general said many ruling party leaders have become millionaires by indulging in corruption and plundering in the name of development projects. 

Fakhrul also voiced concern that inflation has risen to 200% now in the country.  "The way the prices of rice, pulses, oil, and salt are growing it can't continue in an independent country."

He also compared Bangladesh's present condition with Venezuela and Nigeria as these two countries have become failed states because of abuse of power and corruption."

Top News

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir / Election Commission (EC) / EC formation / Search committee

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Edward, Prince of Wales, with Pratap Singh of Jammu and Kashmir during his trip in India in 1921. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Prince of Wales’ 1921 trip to India was a royal disaster

8h | Panorama
While the export growth in RMG is appreciable, international buyers are still unwilling to pay higher prices. Photo: Mumit M

RMG growth is backed by volume, not price. What can turn the tide?

9h | Panorama
Among all the places, Social Science Chattar is quite popular for its natural ambience and delicious snacks. Photo: Noor A Alam

Street foods to enjoy around DU campus

10h | Food
The two-storey house costing just Tk1 lakh in Vennatala village shows how the community-driven Sobai Mile Jhenaidah Gori was geared towards making cities more livable. Photo: Mumit M

Vision for a modern city: The quiet transformation of Jhenaidah town

10h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Bakarkhani: Delicious food of old town

Bakarkhani: Delicious food of old town

9h | Videos
Arham's calligraphy plays with familiar idioms

Arham's calligraphy plays with familiar idioms

23h | Videos
First woman reported cured of HIV

First woman reported cured of HIV

1d | Videos
Jibanananda Das: Man who viewed Bangla through unique lenses

Jibanananda Das: Man who viewed Bangla through unique lenses

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Model:Aninda Kabir Avik. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Pursuit

9 things you should never do at work

5
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 

6
GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again
Education

GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again