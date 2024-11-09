People will not accept delay in holding election: Jamaat

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami's Nayeb-e-Ameer Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher speaks at a discussion meeting with Jamaat leaders in Lakshmipur on 9 November. Photo: TBS

People of the country will not accept delay in holding the national elections, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami's Nayeb-e-Ameer Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher said today (9 November).

Speaking at a discussion meeting with Jamaat leaders in Lakshmipur this afternoon, he urged the interim government to conduct reforms in all necessary sectors, including the Election Commission, and hold elections as soon as possible.

Taher also urged the public not to vote for extortionists, dictators, terrorists and corrupt persons in the future.

"Conspiracies are still afoot against the country. No conspiracy will be allowed to disrupt the country's democracy. It will be tackled together," he also said.