People will again vote for boat as they never do wrong: Home Minister

As Awami League does not believe in politics of conspiracy, the countrymen will once again vote for boat in the upcoming national elections, said Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal.

"Awami League always believes in the mandate of the people. The countrymen will never do wrong, they will again vote for boat to bring Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to power," he said while speaking at the triennial conference of Dhaka District Awami League at city's old trade fair ground in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar this afternoon.

Kamal said people believe that as long as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina leads the country, the pace of progress and development would continue and they would be able to live in peace and harmony.

About the BNP's movement, the home minister said , "I have been hearing for a few days that BNP will occupy Dhaka and drive us out on December 10. We've also learned that a cabinet has been formed. My question is how do you (the BNP) select the government and elect the prime minister? I'm not sure."

Mentioning that several lakh people thronged the venue of Dhaka District Awami League's, Kamal said, "Today there is no place in Bangladesh where Awami League is well established and urged people from all walks of life to rally round Sheikh Hasina to continue the country's development and progress.