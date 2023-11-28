People want BNP to shun criminal activities: Hasan

Politics

28 November, 2023, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2023, 05:30 pm

Related News

People want BNP to shun criminal activities: Hasan

BNP leaders have also turned into terrorist leaders, he said

28 November, 2023, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2023, 05:30 pm
Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud speaks at a views-exchange meeting with Bangladesh Climate Change Journalist Forum at the Secretariat on 6 November 2023. Photo: UNB
Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud speaks at a views-exchange meeting with Bangladesh Climate Change Journalist Forum at the Secretariat on 6 November 2023. Photo: UNB

The people of the country want BNP to shun criminal activities and take part in the upcoming general election, Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud said today.

"We want the BNP to come out of destructive evil politics and criminal activities. We also want the party to join the next general election," he said while replying to a query from reporters at his office at the secretariat on Tuesday (28 November).

Earlier, the minister unwrapped a book 'Feature Sangkalan- SDG o Unnayanmulak' published by Press Institute Bangladesh (PIB). PIB Director General Zafar Wazed and other officials were present in the programme.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Hasan Mahmud said, "I listened to the speech by the chief election commissioner, and I believe his points were precise. I remain hopeful that the BNP will act sensibly."

Mentioning that BNP had declared to topple the government many times, he said, "Even, they announced that Begum Khaleda Zia would join a rally, but unfortunately they were not found in the field after those announcements."

He said those announcements made by the party were ridiculous and now BNP has turned into a terrorist organisation through their subversive activities.

"BNP leaders have also turned into terrorist leaders," he said.

In the programme, Hasan Mahmud said political stability is needed to continue the ongoing development of the country. Otherwise, no country could become a developed one.

"But, it is hard to say that there has been political stability in Bangladesh though the Awami League has been in power for 15 years. In fact, BNP-Jamaat's terrorist activities in 2013, 2014 and 2015 had destroyed the political stability," he said.

The minister said destructive and negative politics are obstacles to the country's development.

About the BNP's ongoing blockade programme, Hasan said everything is going on as usual and the countrymen have rejected their call.

The common people are doing their jobs as usual, he said, adding that by giving such programmes BNP leaders are mocking themselves shamelessly.

Top News

Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud / BNP / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A lesson on living the moment: 20 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho

A lesson on living the moment: 20 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho

2h | Features
In Barishal’s case, the low-cost of travel via waterways encourages people to migrate to Dhaka and other cities, like Chattogram. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why nearly a-fifth of people from Barishal moved to Dhaka

3h | Panorama
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

Political unrest hampers admission prep for HSC 2023 intake

4h | Education
The architectural design of Anukrom is a triumph of purpose and ingenuity – a rectangular structure that stretches east to west, crafting out two courtyards. Photo: Shakil Hai

Anukrom: A mother’s dream, a son’s guilt and an award-winning home

5h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Musk in Israel to get back advertising!

Musk in Israel to get back advertising!

1h | TBS World
Businessmen who were nominated for various seats from AL

Businessmen who were nominated for various seats from AL

3h | TBS Stories
5 banks fail to disburse agri loans

5 banks fail to disburse agri loans

5h | TBS Economy
Israel Hamas War Impact Unsettled Corporate World

Israel Hamas War Impact Unsettled Corporate World

7h | TBS World