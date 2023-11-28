People want BNP to shun criminal activities: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud speaks at a views-exchange meeting with Bangladesh Climate Change Journalist Forum at the Secretariat on 6 November 2023. Photo: UNB

The people of the country want BNP to shun criminal activities and take part in the upcoming general election, Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud said today.

"We want the BNP to come out of destructive evil politics and criminal activities. We also want the party to join the next general election," he said while replying to a query from reporters at his office at the secretariat on Tuesday (28 November).

Earlier, the minister unwrapped a book 'Feature Sangkalan- SDG o Unnayanmulak' published by Press Institute Bangladesh (PIB). PIB Director General Zafar Wazed and other officials were present in the programme.

Hasan Mahmud said, "I listened to the speech by the chief election commissioner, and I believe his points were precise. I remain hopeful that the BNP will act sensibly."

Mentioning that BNP had declared to topple the government many times, he said, "Even, they announced that Begum Khaleda Zia would join a rally, but unfortunately they were not found in the field after those announcements."

He said those announcements made by the party were ridiculous and now BNP has turned into a terrorist organisation through their subversive activities.

"BNP leaders have also turned into terrorist leaders," he said.

In the programme, Hasan Mahmud said political stability is needed to continue the ongoing development of the country. Otherwise, no country could become a developed one.

"But, it is hard to say that there has been political stability in Bangladesh though the Awami League has been in power for 15 years. In fact, BNP-Jamaat's terrorist activities in 2013, 2014 and 2015 had destroyed the political stability," he said.

The minister said destructive and negative politics are obstacles to the country's development.

About the BNP's ongoing blockade programme, Hasan said everything is going on as usual and the countrymen have rejected their call.

The common people are doing their jobs as usual, he said, adding that by giving such programmes BNP leaders are mocking themselves shamelessly.