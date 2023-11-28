People using fake NIDs to collect nomination forms in BNP leaders' name: Rizvi

People are using fake National Identity Cards (NID) and collecting nomination forms for the upcoming polls in the name of various BNP leaders, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi alleged.

"The government is using fake NID cards and buying nomination forms in the names of various BNP leaders and activists," Rizvi claimed in a virtual press conference on Tuesday (28 November).

"Narayanganj district BNP president Gias Uddin's NID card was hacked and nomination form was bought in his name. And he knew nothing about it. Later, he held a press conference and protested against such an incident," Rizvi said.

Mentioning party leaders currently behind bars, Rizvi said more than 335 BNP leaders and activists have been arrested across the country in the last 24 hours.

A total of nine cases were filed against more than 1,135 BNP men in this period, he added.

In addition, since the announcement of the election schedule, more than 5,330 BNP men have been arrested; 175 cases have been filed against more than 20,445 BNP men, and more than 702 leaders and activists have been injured while four people have died, said Rizvi.