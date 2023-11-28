People using fake NIDs to collect nomination forms in BNP leaders' name: Rizvi

Politics

TBS Report
28 November, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2023, 10:38 pm

Related News

People using fake NIDs to collect nomination forms in BNP leaders' name: Rizvi

TBS Report
28 November, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2023, 10:38 pm
A file photo of BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. Photo: Collected
A file photo of BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. Photo: Collected

People are using fake National Identity Cards (NID) and collecting nomination forms for the upcoming polls in the name of various BNP leaders, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi alleged.

"The government is using fake NID cards and buying nomination forms in the names of various BNP leaders and activists," Rizvi claimed in a virtual press conference on Tuesday (28 November).

"Narayanganj district BNP president Gias Uddin's NID card was hacked and nomination form was bought in his name. And he knew nothing about it. Later, he held a press conference and protested against such an incident," Rizvi said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Mentioning party leaders currently behind bars, Rizvi said more than 335 BNP leaders and activists have been arrested across the country in the last 24 hours. 

A total of nine cases were filed against more than 1,135 BNP men in this period, he added. 

In addition, since the announcement of the election schedule, more than 5,330 BNP men have been arrested; 175 cases have been filed against more than 20,445 BNP men, and more than 702 leaders and activists have been injured while four people have died, said Rizvi.

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi / BNP / Nomination Form / Bangladesh National Election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A lesson on living the moment: 20 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho

A lesson on living the moment: 20 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho

7h | Features
In Barishal’s case, the low-cost of travel via waterways encourages people to migrate to Dhaka and other cities, like Chattogram. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why nearly a-fifth of people from Barishal moved to Dhaka

7h | Panorama
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

Political unrest hampers admission prep for HSC 2023 intake

9h | Education
The architectural design of Anukrom is a triumph of purpose and ingenuity – a rectangular structure that stretches east to west, crafting out two courtyards. Photo: Shakil Hai

Anukrom: A mother’s dream, a son’s guilt and an award-winning home

9h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Pakistan may lose its opportunity to host the Champions Trophy in 2025

Pakistan may lose its opportunity to host the Champions Trophy in 2025

2h | TBS SPORTS
Climate AI will predict crop yields

Climate AI will predict crop yields

1h | TBS Science
NZ to scrap ‘generational smoking ban’

NZ to scrap ‘generational smoking ban’

4h | TBS World
Musk in Israel to get back advertising!

Musk in Israel to get back advertising!

6h | TBS World