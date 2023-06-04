People, not PM, to decide whether they go to USA or not: BNP

BNP senior leader Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury on Sunday said the country's people, not the prime minister, will decide whether they will go to the USA or not.

"It is her (PM's) personal matter whether she will go to any particular country or not. It's also a matter of their decision whether the 17 crore people of Bangladesh will go to that country or not," he said.

Talking to reporters after a meeting with Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori at BNP chairperson's Gulshan office, Khosru also said the people of Bangladesh will decide whether they will go to the USA for their personal, business, professional, family and educational purposes.

"The prime minister can't take a decision in this regard," Khosru, also the chairman of BNP's foreign affairs committee, observed.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said it does not matter at all if someone does not go to the USA crossing the Atlantic Ocean on a 20-hour- plane journey.

"There are other oceans and other continents in the world and we'll make friends with those continents crossing the other oceans. Our economy will be stronger and more developed and vibrant," she added.

The PM also said Bangladesh will run on its own feet and the government will build the country. "We will not be dependent on others, who will not give us visas, who will impose sanctions on us."

Meanwhile, BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said the prime minister is not worried about the US sanctions or visa restrictions but a neutral election.

"The prime minister becomes ill and suffers from headaches when any country talks about fair elections under a neutral caretaker government," he said.

Speaking at a food distribution programme arranged by Jatiyatabadi Tanti Dal's Dhaka south city unit on the ground floor of BNP's Nayapaltan central office marking party founder's 42nd death anniversary, Rizvi said the Prime Minister said it matters little if anyone does not go to the USA.

"Then why don't you keep your son in the country? Why do your sons and daughters live abroad? Why did you keep your son in the United States instead of any other friendly country of yours?" he questioned.

He said Sheikh Hasina will not take any steps for holding a fair election and establishing a caretaker government as she considers the country's people as her enemies.

"If an impartial caretaker government is established, the people of the country will be able to vote freely and fairly. She knows people won't 'vote for her party. So, doesn't want a neutral caretaker government to come," the BNP leader said.