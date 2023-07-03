People losing ability to even afford only rice and pulses: Mirza Fakhrul

The voice of the opposition parties is being crushed by a cruel suppression, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Monday.

"People are losing the ability to survive even on only rice and pulses. Hunger and starvation are now the daily companion of a large part of the population. The sudden increase in the prices of daily necessities, including raw chillies has backed middle- and low-income people into a corner," Fakhrul said in a statement published Monday.

"None of the BNP leaders across the country have security in their day-to-day life. Everywhere, it seems that the 'Awami Police force' is trying to catch the leaders and activists of BNP, Jubo Dal, Chhatra Dal and other affiliated organisations," he added.

"The prevalence of misrule has reached extreme levels. During the period of this Awami League government, there is a lack of security, which is needed to lead a normal life in the society, irrespective of gender."

He said the law and order situation has broken down and people's lives are endangered as terrorists and miscreants dominate the country in connivance with the rulers.