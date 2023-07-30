People horrified at the return of BNP's arson violence: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said the people once again witnessed the horror of arson violence unleashed by BNP as the activists from the opposition party set fire to a number of buses during their protests.

"We again witnessed the terrible scene of arson violence unleashed by them even yesterday," she said referring to the torching of several buses in the city on Saturday.

The premier said this while opening 50 more newly constructed model mosques and Islamic cultural centres across the country in the fifth phase.

She inaugurated the mosques through a virtual inaugural ceremony from her official residence Ganabhaban.

Hasina said BNP does politics in the name of Islam but they have no sincerity to the religious works. Whatever BNP did had been for show-off, she said.

"You know their character. They are quite terrorists. You saw the arson violence even yesterday. They burnt a number of buses," she said, adding that they burnt running buses, trains, launches, offices and schools in 2013 and 2014 too.

The PM asked the people to remain vigilant so that such terrorists couldn't damage the country again.

With the new ones, 250 mosques have so far been built as part of the government's move to construct 564 district-level and upazila-level model mosques at a cost of Tk 9,435 crore throughout the country.