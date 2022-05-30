People have waged movement to restore democracy: Fakhrul

The ruling Awami League is accusing the BNP of trying to destabilise the country before the inauguration of the Padma Bridge with a view to distracting the people's attention from the antigovernment movement, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Monday.

"In fact, they (the ruling party) want to confuse people by saying all these things.

"The main thing is that the people of this country have waged a movement to bring back democracy. Already, blood has been shed on the street. Through this, the people of the country will get back democracy," he said while speaking to the media after paying homage to the party's founder and former president Ziaur Rahman at his grave in the capital's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar on the occasion of the 41st anniversary of his death.

"Democracy is completely insecure in the country today," Fakhrul mentioned, adding that the incumbent government has established a reign of terror to stay in power.

As the next national election is drawing close, the government is trying to intimidate and suppress the leaders and activists of opposition parties through harassment, torture, and forced disappearances, he alleged.

"But we swear here that no fear can subdue us. We will deal with everything and take the people of this country with us and topple this government and establish a people's government through fair elections."