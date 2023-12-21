People have started non-cooperation movement against BNP: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transportation and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said today countrymen have started a non-cooperation movement against the BNP.

"The party that runs away from the streets called a non-cooperation movement. People have already started non-cooperation against them. All the markets are open, that proves it," he said during a press briefing at the political office of AL chief's Dhanmanandi office on Thursday (21 December).

Quader said the people of Bangladesh have not responded to the BNP's call, therefore, the party is trying to terrorise the people.

The minister also directed the administration and the countrymen to collect the bills of those who have dues pending.

"List the people who defaulted on bank loans. They should be brought under the law. Those who have evaded tax should be taxed and punished," he added.

Referring to BNP's acting chief Tarique Rahman, he said, "If you do not have to courage to go to jail, you will not be able to be a leader in life. People do not obey such leaders."

Awami League Organizing Secretary BM Mozammel Haque, Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua and others were present during the briefing.

BNP announced a non-cooperation movement against the government, calling upon the party's leaders and activists not to appear in court over any case yesterday.

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the movement on behalf of the party's acting chairman Tarique Rahman at a virtual press briefing.

He also called on voters to boycott the 12th Jatiya Sangsad elections slated for 7 January.

Urging returning officers and polling agents to refrain from their duties during the elections, the BNP leader said, "Do not go to polling stations, do not play games with elections. The list of those who will become MPs in the next elections has already been fixed."