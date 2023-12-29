People have rejected this dummy election: Rizvi

29 December, 2023

Accusing the government of manipulating the elections domestically and internationally, Rizvi said, "You are letting the neighbouring countries intervene in such a dummy election by compromising the country's independence and sovereignty"

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi is leading leaflet distribution calling for people to join BNP's non-cooperative movement and to boycott the elections in Dhanmondi at around 7:30am on Friday (29 December).

The people of Bangladesh have collectively snubbed the one-sided election, said BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi referring to the upcoming JS polls as "a mere theatrical show."

"On 7 January, no election is set to take place; what's happening is a theatrical display. They [AL] are deceiving the people in the name of election," he said after distributing leaflets, calling for people to join BNP's non-cooperative movement and to boycott the elections, near the kitchen market opposite of Anam Rangs Plaza Shopping Mall in Dhanmondi at around 7:30am on Friday (29 December). 

The senior BNP leader continued, "The citizens of the country do not want elections of such manipulation. People have no desire for any mockery in the name of elections. The public has outrightly rejected this dummy election."

Accusing the government of manipulating the elections domestically and internationally, Rizvi said, "You are letting the neighbouring countries intervene in such a dummy election by compromising the country's independence and sovereignty. But it will not save you. The people of the nation and the global community will not endorse this dummy or imitation elections." 

Leading the leaflet distribution in the capital as part of the party's non-cooperation movement, Rizvi was joined by several prominent figures, including Central BNP Health Secretary Dr Md Rafiqul Islam, Central Chhatra Dal Joint General Secretary Dr Tauhidur Rahman Awal, Bangladesh Jatiotabadi tati dol Convener Abul Kalam Azad, Bangladesh Jatiotabadi Matsyajeebi Dal Member Secretary Abdur Rahim, Dhaka Metropolitan (South) BNP Member Arifa Sultana Ruma, and other leaders including Jasim Sikder Rana, former convenor of Dhaka Metropolitan (North) Chhatra Dal.

