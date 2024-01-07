People have quelled all uncertainties through votes: Sayeed Khokon

Sayeed Khokon cast his vote at Nazirabazar Islamia Government Primary School polling centre at around 12pm on Sunday (7 January). Photo: Jahidul Islam/TBS

The people of Bangladesh have quelled all uncertainties centring around the 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) polls through votes, said Awami League nominated candidate for Dhaka-6 seat and former mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation, Mohammad Sayeed Khokon.

"People of Old Dhaka are voting with great joy. The people of the country have quelled all uncertainties through votes. It has been proved that Sheikh Hasina took the right decision," he said during an exchange of views with journalists after casting his vote at Nazirabazar Islamia Government Primary School polling centre at around 12pm on Sunday (7 January).

"Voting in Dhaka-6 constituency is taking place in a very beautiful and fair environment," he added.

Sayeed Khokon said he is very optimistic about victory.

"Voter turnout is increasing as the day progresses. I think the people of Old Dhaka are voting in a festive atmosphere. If you go to different centres now you will see long lines of voters," he added.

"God willing, the boat symbol will win from this seat with a lot of votes. I am optimistic about winning," Sayeed Khkon said.

At that time his mother Fatema Hanif and wife Farhana Sayeed were present during the exchange of views.