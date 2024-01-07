People have quelled all uncertainties through votes: Sayeed Khokon

Politics

TBS Report
07 January, 2024, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2024, 03:19 pm

Related News

People have quelled all uncertainties through votes: Sayeed Khokon

TBS Report
07 January, 2024, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2024, 03:19 pm
Sayeed Khokon cast his vote at Nazirabazar Islamia Government Primary School polling centre at around 12pm on Sunday (7 January). Photo: Jahidul Islam/TBS
Sayeed Khokon cast his vote at Nazirabazar Islamia Government Primary School polling centre at around 12pm on Sunday (7 January). Photo: Jahidul Islam/TBS

The people of Bangladesh have quelled all uncertainties centring around the 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) polls through votes, said   Awami League nominated candidate for Dhaka-6 seat and former mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation, Mohammad Sayeed Khokon.

"People of Old Dhaka are voting with great joy. The people of the country have quelled all uncertainties through votes. It has been proved that Sheikh Hasina took the right decision," he said during an exchange of views with journalists after casting his vote at Nazirabazar Islamia Government Primary School polling centre at around 12pm on Sunday (7 January).

"Voting in Dhaka-6 constituency is taking place in a very beautiful and fair environment," he added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Sayeed Khokon said he is very optimistic about victory.

"Voter turnout is increasing as the day progresses. I think the people of Old Dhaka are voting in a festive atmosphere. If you go to different centres now you will see long lines of voters," he added.

"God willing, the boat symbol will win from this seat with a lot of votes. I am optimistic about winning," Sayeed Khkon said.

At that time his mother Fatema Hanif and wife Farhana Sayeed were present during the exchange of views.

Bangladesh / Top News

12th JS Polls / Bangladesh National Election / Bangladesh / Sayeed Khokon / Dhaka-6 Constituency

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Foundry owners claim that no one in the country can match the work of Kaliganj or Boroitola’s work in making propellers. Photo caption: Rajib Dhar

Low demand, high woes: A shrinking propeller business

3h | Panorama
Over the past few days since Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri’s death, Israeli forces intensified their bombing of the Gaza Strip and told civilians to leave a refugee camp in the north of the Palestinian enclave. Photo: Reuters

Israel-Hamas War pushing the Middle East to a regional war

3h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Nadim Sani: Where is the man who gave us 'Manik Bhai's Salam Nin'

21h | Features
Whether a city will be liveable or not depends on many things, investing in city planning being one of them. Photo: TBS

Dhaka: Paying high to live in an unliveable city

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Maradona cleared of tax evasion

Maradona cleared of tax evasion

17h | Videos
Microsoft has added a shortcut button for 'Copilot AI'

Microsoft has added a shortcut button for 'Copilot AI'

16h | Videos
Four people died in Benapole Express train fire

Four people died in Benapole Express train fire

20h | Videos
How Marufa can win the ‘ICC Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023’ award

How Marufa can win the ‘ICC Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023’ award

21h | Videos