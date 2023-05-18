People have no confidence in country's electoral system: GM Quader  

Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader has said people have no confidence in the country's electoral system.

"We have come to know from various sources that a mayoral candidate of Awami League has announced with how many percent of votes he will be elected. He is also telling how many votes the other candidates will get," he said.

Speaking at a joint meeting of the Jatiya Party at the party Chairman's Banani office, GM Quader said their candidates will fight till the end in the upcoming city corporation elections.

"We'll stay in the election race to become victorious. Our candidates will get good results if the polls are held in a free, fair and credible manner," he said.

The five city polls will begin with voting in Gazipur City Corporation on 25 May.

As per the schedules announced by the Election Commission, voting will be held in Khulna and Barishal on June 12 and in Rajshahi and Sylhet on June 21.

About the cancellation of additional security escorts for the envoys of different countries, the Jatiya Party chief said the security of diplomats should be ensured. "We want assurance of the safety of diplomats according to international standards so that they can work safely in our country."

He feared that the political situation in the country may become chaotic in days to come. "None of us know what happens in the field of politics. In such a reality, both the government and the opposition are at risk. So, we have to make the right decision in politics."

GM Quader also said if any party fails to make the right decision, it will be in danger. "A wrong decision in politics will have dire consequences."

He said they want to clarify their party's political stance before the people. "We are not the B-team of any party."

The Jatiya Party chairman urged party leaders to work for strengthening its organisational capacity ahead of the elections. "We have to do tight politics to gain people's trust. We will be united in the election field. No one has the power to destroy the unity of Jatiya Party."