People have no confidence in country's electoral system: GM Quader  

Politics

UNB
18 May, 2023, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2023, 08:45 pm

Related News

People have no confidence in country's electoral system: GM Quader  

UNB
18 May, 2023, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2023, 08:45 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader has said people have no confidence in the country's electoral system.  

"We have come to know from various sources that a mayoral candidate of Awami League has announced with how many percent of votes he will be elected. He is also telling how many votes the other candidates will get," he said.

Speaking at a joint meeting of the Jatiya Party at the party Chairman's Banani office, GM Quader said their candidates will fight till the end in the upcoming city corporation elections.

"We'll stay in the election race to become victorious. Our candidates will get good results if the polls are held in a free, fair and credible manner," he said.

The five city polls will begin with voting in Gazipur City Corporation on 25 May.

As per the schedules announced by the Election Commission, voting will be held in Khulna and Barishal on June 12 and in Rajshahi and Sylhet on June 21.

About the cancellation of additional security escorts for the envoys of different countries, the Jatiya Party chief said the security of diplomats should be ensured. "We want assurance of the safety of diplomats according to international standards so that they can work safely in our country."

He feared that the political situation in the country may become chaotic in days to come.  "None of us know what happens in the field of politics. In such a reality, both the government and the opposition are at risk. So, we have to make the right decision in politics."

GM Quader also said if any party fails to make the right decision, it will be in danger. "A wrong decision in politics will have dire consequences."

He said they want to clarify their party's political stance before the people. "We are not the B-team of any party."

The Jatiya Party chairman urged party leaders to work for strengthening its organisational capacity ahead of the elections. "We have to do tight politics to gain people's trust. We will be united in the election field. No one has the power to destroy the unity of Jatiya Party."

Top News

GM Quader / election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Meta Moina: An NFT gallery for Bangladeshi digital artwork

Meta Moina: An NFT gallery for Bangladeshi digital artwork

6h | Panorama
Awut Deng Acuil. Illustration: TBS

When we invest in girls' education, we invest in a nation: S Sudan education minister

7h | Panorama
A stunning view of the Tasmanian landscape. Photo: Tareq Onu

Tasmania: A world of breathtaking beauty and rare animals

10h | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

AI might meet its match in Dhaka South's traffic

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

যাতায়াত।Cheap accommodation and transport in Dhaka for expatriate workers

যাতায়াত।Cheap accommodation and transport in Dhaka for expatriate workers

Now | TBS Stories
End of James Gunn's decade at Marvel

End of James Gunn's decade at Marvel

1h | TBS Entertainment
Modern election promises have won the hearts of Thais

Modern election promises have won the hearts of Thais

5h | TBS World
Pending registration, newly developed varieties of bamboo

Pending registration, newly developed varieties of bamboo

5h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

2
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

3
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

4
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone

6
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May