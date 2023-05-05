People of the government involved in river encroachments: Mirza Fakhrul

Politics

TBS Report
05 May, 2023, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 05 May, 2023, 03:02 pm

Related News

People of the government involved in river encroachments: Mirza Fakhrul

TBS Report
05 May, 2023, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 05 May, 2023, 03:02 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has alleged that people of the government are involved in river encroachments.

Highlighting the picture of river encroachment in different parts of the country including the capital, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party secretary general said, "Many institutions have been established on the bank of Turag River. These institutions have been built by filling up the river with the involvement of very important people in the government. But no action has been taken against them."

"This government is beating the drums of development works but they have no plan for river conservation including excavation and ensuring proper water flow," said the opposition leader during a seminar titled "Climate Change: Bangladesh and Rivers" at the Institute of Engineers in the capital on Friday.

The BNP secretary general also said, "The government has no aim to improve the future of the people. There is no aim to facilitate the lives of the people. They have forcefully seized power. They have only one goal, to stay in power no matter what.

Regarding the ongoing movement of BNP, Fakhrul said, "It is a big struggle, a big fight. We must win this struggle to keep our existence, to ensure freedom and sovereignty. To ensure democracy we must return to a democratic system. Only then will we be able to take the initiative to protect nature."

Bangladesh / Top News

Mirza Fakhrul / river

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Supply Chain Optimisation: The key to success in today's business landscape

7h | Thoughts
Sketch:TBS

Is there any alternative to the DSA?

7h | Thoughts
Honda targeted the Euro R range to a more mature crowd which is reflected in the subtle and sleeper-esque styling of this CL1 generation. Photo: Ahbaar Mohammad

Torneo Euro R: the docile Type R

6h | Wheels
Tracing roots: The emergence and disappearance of Dhaka's Anglo-Indians

Tracing roots: The emergence and disappearance of Dhaka's Anglo-Indians

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What should you do with headache?

What should you do with headache?

6h | TBS Health
50 painters depict Buddha’s life in group art show

50 painters depict Buddha’s life in group art show

22h | TBS Stories
Biman decides to purchase 2 cargo planes from Airbus

Biman decides to purchase 2 cargo planes from Airbus

2h | TBS Insight
Player who has overtaken Messi and Mbappe

Player who has overtaken Messi and Mbappe

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

4
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

5
Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada

6
Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022
Stocks

Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022