People of the government involved in river encroachments: Mirza Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has alleged that people of the government are involved in river encroachments.

Highlighting the picture of river encroachment in different parts of the country including the capital, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party secretary general said, "Many institutions have been established on the bank of Turag River. These institutions have been built by filling up the river with the involvement of very important people in the government. But no action has been taken against them."

"This government is beating the drums of development works but they have no plan for river conservation including excavation and ensuring proper water flow," said the opposition leader during a seminar titled "Climate Change: Bangladesh and Rivers" at the Institute of Engineers in the capital on Friday.

The BNP secretary general also said, "The government has no aim to improve the future of the people. There is no aim to facilitate the lives of the people. They have forcefully seized power. They have only one goal, to stay in power no matter what.

Regarding the ongoing movement of BNP, Fakhrul said, "It is a big struggle, a big fight. We must win this struggle to keep our existence, to ensure freedom and sovereignty. To ensure democracy we must return to a democratic system. Only then will we be able to take the initiative to protect nature."