People to give fitting reply to govt's repressive acts through movement: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday warned that the people will give a fitting reply to the government's repressive acts through a strong movement.

"Our seven leaders and workers have so far been shot dead while two others were tortured to death by the Awami League cadres in our ongoing movement. A former MP also lost his life today (Monday) due to their torture," he said.

The BNP leader said people have woken up against the government's repression and suppression. "We believe that we'll be able to avenge the death of Shahjahan Khan through the current movement as the people will give the government a fitting reply."

The BNP leader made the remarks while talking to journalists after consoling the family members of Khan, the former MP of Patuakhali-3 Constituency, at LabAid Hospital in the city's Dhanmondi area.

On 4 November, Khan was injured critically in an attack allegedly by the Awami League activists in Telikhai area on his way to Barishal to join BNP's divisional rally from Patuakhali.

He was admitted to a hospital in Patuakhali and later shifted to LabAid Hospital on 22 November as his condition deteriorated.

Khan breathed his last at the same hospital at 10am on Monday while undergoing treatment at the age of 71.

Hearing the news of his death, Fakhrul and the party's senior leaders rushed to the hospital and talked to the bereaved family members.

Fakhrul said Khan's death was not a natural one as the ruling party men beat him indiscriminately, leaving him seriously injured. "One of his kidneys was damaged and the blood of his entire body became toxic due to tremendous beating."

"A serious vacuum for nationalist politics in the southern region has been created through the demise of Shahjahan Khan," he observed.

He also recalled the former MP's contributions to BNP saying he was a guardian of the people of the southern region as he carried out struggle throughout his life for establishing their rights and ensuring their welfare.

On behalf of BNP, its Chairperson Khaleda Zia and Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, Fakhrul expressed deep shock at the death of Khan.

He also prayed for the salvation of Khan's departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family members.

The BNP leader paid homage to Khan by standing in solemn silence for a while in front of his mortal remains at the hospital.