People don't want to see Awami League's election drama: Islami Andolan

The party announced that they will again hold a demonstration procession on 8 December

TBS Report
04 December, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2023, 07:28 pm
The leaders and activists of Islami Andolon Bangladesh brings out a demonstration procession from the north gate of Baitul Mukarram Mosque on Monday (4 December). Photo: Courtesy
The leaders and activists of Islami Andolon Bangladesh brings out a demonstration procession from the north gate of Baitul Mukarram Mosque on Monday (4 December). Photo: Courtesy

People of the country are not interested in Awami League's election drama, Islami Andolan Bangladesh Presidium Member Prof Ashraf Ali Akon said today.

"The Awami League, which led the war of independence, lost public support and became disoriented. Now, they fear conducting fair elections in the country," he said during a pre-demonstration rally at the north gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque on Monday (4 December).

"The ruling party has destroyed the judiciary, administration and education system of the country. It has turned the country into a haven for corrupt people. If corruption could be curbed in the country, it is possible to reduce the price of goods by 30%," he said.

The Islami Andolan leader also alleged that miscreants exploded crude bombs at the Paltan intersection, aiming to disrupt their procession.

The party arranged the demonstration protesting the announcement of the election schedule, release of detained political leaders and election under a "national government". 

Speaking at the rally, Ashraf Ali Akon announced that they will again hold a demonstration procession after Jummah prayers on 8 December.

