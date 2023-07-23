People don't support corrupt BNP: Quader

Politics

BSS
23 July, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2023, 06:59 pm

Related News

People don't support corrupt BNP: Quader

BSS
23 July, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2023, 06:59 pm
People don&#039;t support corrupt BNP: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Sunday said the country's people do not support corrupt BNP as they know if the party goes to power, it will destroy the country.

"The country's people cannot support a party whose leader is a fugitive convict. If the party goes to power, it will destroy the country's all achievements and ruin the Liberation War spirit," he said.

Quader was addressing a peace and development rally arranged at Basurhat upazila in the district. The AL units of Companiganj upazila, Basurhat upazila and municipality organised it.

The AL general secretary said BNP means "vote robbery, vote manipulation and fake voter list". Elections will be held as per the rules, not at anyone's order, he added.

Caretaker government system has been scrapped on court order and it cannot be restored, he mentioned.

Quader said 70% people of Bangladesh are waiting eagerly to cast their votes in favor of Sheikh Hasina. But BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir wants to give only 10 seats to AL, he said.

Looters' party BNP has become desperate for power, he said.

Once Noakhali was a fort of BNP but "we have broken the fort with our works not by carrying out subversive acts".

Expressing hope that the next polls will be free, fair and neutral, he urged the foreign elections observers to send officials to Bangladesh.

Basurhat upazila AL President Mirza Quader chaired the rally while lawmaker Nizam Uddin Hazari, district AL President Principal Khairul Anam Selim and Companiganj upazila AL General Secretary Md Sahabuddin addressed it, among others.

Earlier, the road transport and bridges minister inaugurated the modernised bus-stand at Basurhat and solar lamp installation project.

Bangladesh

Obaidul Quader

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Shah Rayeed Chowdhury

Delving into the art of travel wear

6h | Mode
Hotels generally do not recycle the single-used or remaining soaps. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Where do the used soaps and shampoos go from hotels?

7h | Panorama
Farmers working on agricultural fields in between heated weather and intermittent thunderstorms struggle to survive. Photo: Bloomberg

How heatwaves are affecting livelihoods and food security

10h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Effortlessly smooth and hairless skin

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Doctors advise not to panic about dengue

Doctors advise not to panic about dengue

51m | TBS Stories
"I think, the election in Bangladesh will be peaceful"-Danish Envoy

"I think, the election in Bangladesh will be peaceful"-Danish Envoy

2h | TBS Face to Face
Why IFIC plans to expand sub-branch banking

Why IFIC plans to expand sub-branch banking

5h | Corporate Talks
Mortuary management at Rajshahi Medical College is still not modern

Mortuary management at Rajshahi Medical College is still not modern

8h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
The country&#039;s apparel export earnings were more than 2% lower in September compared to that year-on-year. It exported $485 million in September last year. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
RMG

Buyers urged to keep RMG orders up

5
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price