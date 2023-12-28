People cannot be brought to polling stations by threats, intimidation: Rizvi

TBS Report
28 December, 2023, 11:20 am
Last modified: 28 December, 2023, 11:30 am

"The current illegal government has destroyed the country's economy by looting the country's resources,"  BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi added

Rizvi distributed leaflets calling for people to join BNP&#039;s non-cooperative movement and to boycott the elections in Kafrul and Uttara areas at around 7:30am on Thursday (28 December). Photo: TBS
Rizvi distributed leaflets calling for people to join BNP's non-cooperative movement and to boycott the elections in Kafrul and Uttara areas at around 7:30am on Thursday (28 December). Photo: TBS

Countrymen cannot be brought to polling stations by threats, or intimidation, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said.

"All parties, including us, are fighting against an illegal election for people's right to vote, for freedom of expression, but they want to bring people to the polling centres by threats and intimidation. People have rejected a one-sided joke election,"   he said after distributing leaflets calling for people to join BNP's non-cooperative movement and to boycott the elections in Kafrul and Uttara areas at around 7:30am on Thursday (28 December). 

"The current illegal government has destroyed the country's economy by looting the country's resources," he added.

The BNP leader further said, "The news of the corruption of ministers and MPs is now the talk of the town."

He said that despite the increase in the wealth of the leaders and activists of the government, the debt is still falling on the shoulders of the people

"To get rid of them [government], there is no alternative to build mass resistance against rigged elections," Rizvi added.

BNP Health Secretary Dr Md Rafiqul Islam, National Executive Committee Member Tariqul Alam Tenzing, Central Chhatra Dal Joint General Secretary Dr Tauhidur Rahman Awal, former joint convener of Dhaka Metropolitan North BNP, M Kofil Uddin Ahmed among others were present at this time.

Jamaat distributes poll-boycott leaflets

Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami leaders and activists distributed leaflets calling for people to join the party's non-cooperative movement and to boycott the elections in various areas in the capital such as Bhashantek, Mirpur, Tejgaon, Mohakhali, Green Road, Biman Bandar, Uttara Khan, and Dakkhin Khan.

"The government's illegitimate power usurpation, autocratic and one-sided attitudes have created a conflict-ridden situation in the country. They are tarnishing democracy and democratic values by conducting vote robbery in the name of elections. Their dream will turn into a nightmare, In Sha Allah," said Dr Fakhrul Mannan, Central Majlis-e-Shura member of Jamaat-e-Islami and assistant secretary of Dhaka Metropolitan North wing.

He urged voters at all levels "to boycott the staged and farce elections and to abstain from voting."

