People are waiting to see what PM Hasina brings from Delhi this time: BNP leader Farroque

The country's people are waiting to see what Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina brings from Delhi this time, BNP Chairperson's Advisory Council member Zainul Abedin Farroque said today (21 June).

"There's no relationship between the people and this regime. The people of Bangladesh have proven that they stand with Tareque Rahman by not going to the polling stations in the 7 January election and the upazila polls," he said.

Speaking at a protest rally, the BNP leader mentioned that Sheikh Hasina, who became the Prime Minister through a 'dummy' election, was going to India again.

"Let's see what she brings this time. But if she returns empty-handed, the people won't forgive her. There will be political resistance against her," Farroque emphasised.

Jatiyatabadi Nagorik Parishad organised the programme in front of the Jatiya Press Club to protest a move to build railway tracks over Bangladeshi soil by the Indian government.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina went to India on Friday on a two-day state visit at the invitation of her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

Farroque, also a former opposition chief whip in parliament, said India, being a friend, cannot take everything away from Bangladesh and deprive it of its fair share of water from common rivers.

"The people of Bangladesh may be poor, but our self-respect is very high. So, I want to inform you (India) that you have to give a fair share of the water of the common rivers with Bangladesh," he said.

The BNP leader warned that the people of Bangladesh will never accept if India builds railway tracks over Bangladesh to transport goods to the other side.

He also said Bangladeshis will not accept Delhi's aggression. "Let's forget all the differences and join a movement against Indian aggression."

Farroque slammed the government for creating a political crisis, destroying the economy, and the education system. "This is a government of looters and corrupt people."

He said lakhs of people in the Sylhet region are living in extreme misery due to sudden floods.

The BNP leader alleged that the government constructed the Mithamoin-Austagram road in Kishoreganj haor area only to appease an individual, which is now causing floods and marooning countless people.