People are waiting to see what PM Hasina brings from Delhi this time: BNP leader Farroque

Politics

UNB
21 June, 2024, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2024, 10:07 pm

People are waiting to see what PM Hasina brings from Delhi this time: BNP leader Farroque

UNB
21 June, 2024, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2024, 10:07 pm
BNP Chairperson&#039;s Advisory Council member Zainul Abedin Farroque. File Photo: UNB
BNP Chairperson's Advisory Council member Zainul Abedin Farroque. File Photo: UNB

The country's people are waiting to see what Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina brings from Delhi this time, BNP Chairperson's Advisory Council member Zainul Abedin Farroque said today (21 June).

"There's no relationship between the people and this regime. The people of Bangladesh have proven that they stand with Tareque Rahman by not going to the polling stations in the 7 January election and the upazila polls," he said.

Speaking at a protest rally, the BNP leader mentioned that Sheikh Hasina, who became the Prime Minister through a 'dummy' election, was going to India again.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Let's see what she brings this time. But if she returns empty-handed, the people won't forgive her. There will be political resistance against her," Farroque emphasised.

Jatiyatabadi Nagorik Parishad organised the programme in front of the Jatiya Press Club to protest a move to build railway tracks over Bangladeshi soil by the Indian government.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina went to India on Friday on a two-day state visit at the invitation of her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

Farroque, also a former opposition chief whip in parliament, said  India, being a friend, cannot take everything away from Bangladesh and deprive it of its fair share of water from common rivers.

"The people of Bangladesh may be poor, but our self-respect is very high. So, I want to inform you (India) that you have to give a fair share of the water of the common rivers with Bangladesh," he said.

The BNP leader warned that the people of Bangladesh will never accept if India builds railway tracks over Bangladesh to transport goods to the other side.

He also said Bangladeshis will not accept Delhi's aggression. "Let's forget all the differences and join a movement against Indian aggression."

Farroque slammed the government for creating a political crisis, destroying the economy, and the education system. "This is a government of looters and corrupt people."

He said lakhs of people in the Sylhet region are living in extreme misery due to sudden floods.

The BNP leader alleged that the government constructed the Mithamoin-Austagram road in Kishoreganj haor area only to appease an individual, which is now causing floods and marooning countless people.

BNP Chairperson's Advisory Council member Zainul Abedin Farroque

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo: Apex

Make your summer style statement through accessories

10h | Mode
Putin’s visit to DPRK, has raised concerns among Western powers about the potential for increased military cooperation between Russia and North Korea. Photo: Reuters

Putin's visit to North Korea and Vietnam: A cold political outlook in a warming globe

13h | Panorama
Md Ismail Sikder, known as Mr Traveller has so far explored around 40 districts on bicycle. Photo: Courtesy

Come rain or shine, Mr Traveller pedals on

12h | Panorama
Jahedul Islam, founder and CEO of Horse Riding Training Center, rears a horse named Defender. The training centre, located at Purbachal, is the country’s first private equestrian training institution. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Courtesy

From a child’s dream to country’s first private horse-riding school

14h | Features

More Videos from TBS

An old friend will strengthen Putin's hand

An old friend will strengthen Putin's hand

1d | Videos
What benefits will Bangladeshis get in Biden's new immigration policy?

What benefits will Bangladeshis get in Biden's new immigration policy?

1d | Videos
Defending champion England to face South Africa in 2024 T20 World Cup

Defending champion England to face South Africa in 2024 T20 World Cup

5h | Videos
Bangladesh to face Australia in 2024 T20 World Cup

Bangladesh to face Australia in 2024 T20 World Cup

1d | Videos