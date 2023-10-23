People are worried over next polls: Gonoforum MP Mokabbir

The people of the country are worried about the 12th national election, Gonoforum MP Mokabbir Khan said today.

He said that not only the investors but also the common people are experiencing unrest and panic.

"We have completely destroyed the electoral system for our own benefit. People are worried about the election. People want a free, fair and impartial election," he said while participating in the public opinion verification discussion on the Bangladesh Economic Zone (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Mokabbir Khan thinks that it is necessary to unite everyone again like in 1971 when the people fought for the independence of the country.

He said that national unity can be created through free, fair, and impartial elections.

"The wheels of the economy will move. Investors' confidence will return. The country will reach the desired goal. Economic zones will be activated," he said.

Regarding the 100 economic zones, Mokabbir Khan said that it was said that 1 crore people will be employed when the work is complete by 2030.

"But that is questionable today. At present domestic and foreign investors are losing interest."

Referring to a recent survey published by the Japan External Trade Organisation, he said that 71 percent of Japan's large investment companies are not satisfied with the investment environment in the country.