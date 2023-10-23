People are worried over next polls: Gonoforum MP Mokabbir

Politics

UNB
23 October, 2023, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2023, 08:58 pm

Related News

People are worried over next polls: Gonoforum MP Mokabbir

UNB
23 October, 2023, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2023, 08:58 pm
People are worried over next polls: Gonoforum MP Mokabbir

The people of the country are worried about the 12th national election, Gonoforum MP Mokabbir Khan said today.

He said that not only the investors but also the common people are experiencing unrest and panic.

"We have completely destroyed the electoral system for our own benefit. People are worried about the election. People want a free, fair and impartial election," he said while participating in the public opinion verification discussion on the Bangladesh Economic Zone (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Mokabbir Khan thinks that it is necessary to unite everyone again like in 1971 when the people fought for the independence of the country.

He said that national unity can be created through free, fair, and impartial elections.

"The wheels of the economy will move. Investors' confidence will return. The country will reach the desired goal. Economic zones will be activated," he said.

Regarding the 100 economic zones, Mokabbir Khan said that it was said that 1 crore people will be employed when the work is complete by 2030.

"But that is questionable today. At present domestic and foreign investors are losing interest."

Referring to a recent survey published by the Japan External Trade Organisation, he said that 71 percent of Japan's large investment companies are not satisfied with the investment environment in the country.

Top News

Gonoforum / Bangladesh National Election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Farhad has collected 35 terracotta plaques or bricks – most of which he found in areas adjacent to Mahasthangarh, Maynamoti, Paharpur and other places. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

An antiquated 'Antique Law' that forces Bangladeshi terracotta collectors into hiding

10h | Panorama
Saad El Jai. Illustration: TBS

Foreign investment in cold-chain infrastructure: Bangladesh needs a sound logistics policy

12h | Panorama
Photo: Saqlain Rizvi

Midnight Munchies: The best places to eat in late night Dhaka

4h | Food
Over the course of three days, various automobile brands presented their latest car models. For example, this Beijing X55 SUV from BAIC, which was the highlight of this years event. Photos: Asif Chowdhury

Chattogram Motor Fest 2023

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Why Israel aims for a 'total' blockade of Gaza

Why Israel aims for a 'total' blockade of Gaza

1h | TBS World
16 bodies pulled out within two hours in train accident

16 bodies pulled out within two hours in train accident

2h | TBS Stories
Why do Westerners rely on MBS?

Why do Westerners rely on MBS?

9h | TBS World
Demonstrations in different countries of the world to stop attacks on Palestinians

Demonstrations in different countries of the world to stop attacks on Palestinians

1d | TBS World