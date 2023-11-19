People are happy with election schedule, no one can obstruct polls: Shahriar Alam

Politics

TBS Report
19 November, 2023, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 19 November, 2023, 05:39 pm

People are happy with election schedule, no one can obstruct polls: Shahriar Alam

“We are already in the mood for elections. We firmly believe nobody will be able to obstruct the polls,” he said

TBS Report
19 November, 2023, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 19 November, 2023, 05:39 pm
File photo of State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam. Photo: UNB
File photo of State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam. Photo: UNB

No one will be able to obstruct the upcoming national elections given the enthusiasm demonstrated by the people since the announcement of the polls scheduled for 7 January, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam said today.

"We are already in the mood for elections. We firmly believe nobody will be able to obstruct the polls," he said while speaking as chief guest at a seminar titled "Election in South Asia and impact in the region: Democracy and continuity of constitution" organised by the IDDB at the National Press Club.

He said, "Enemies of democracy are still active and any domestic issue will have an impact on South Asia."

Therefore, cooperation and friendship should not be limited within the boundary, he added.

"We are neighbours, we have issues and the issues will remain," he said, adding that there is a lot more to do collectively for the greater good.

The minister said, "There are some BNP supporters who are deeply frustrated as they see no future under the party's undemocratic leadership."

He also said the BNP's mistake to boycott polls in the past was widely criticised at home and abroad, including their "foreign masters."

Among others, former CU VC Abdul Mannan, president, Press Club of India Gautam Lahiri, Editor-in-Chief of Ekattor TV Mozammel Babu, also spoke at the seminar moderated by Daily Bhorer Kagoj Editor and Jatiya Press Club General Secretary Shyamal Dutta.

